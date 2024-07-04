Reds vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cincinnati Reds remain in the Bronx to face the New York Yankees on Thursday afternoon at 1:05 PM ET on the Fourth of July. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Reds vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Can the Reds win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Frankie Montas (CIN) vs. Marcus Stroman (NYY)

The Cincinnati Reds are 41-45 straight up this year. Cincinnati is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 48-38 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 54-34 straight up this year. New York is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 48-40 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

925 Cincinnati Reds (+150) at 926 New York Yankees (-180); o/u 8.5

1:05 PM ET, Thursday, July 4, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Reds vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 93% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte drove in two-thirds of his team’s runs in their 3-2 win over the Yankees on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, Marte went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. It was Marte’s first homer of the season as he sat out the first 80 games of 2024 due to a PED suspension. Marte was listed as Cincinnati’s #1 prospect prior to the year and his 2023 minor league numbers show why. Marte hit .279 with 11 homers, 45 RBIs, and 14 steals across 399 plate appearances spanning three minor league levels last season. He only has 24 MLB at-bats this year, but may be finding his footing in the big leagues. That makes Noelvi Marte worth considering for DFS purposes.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe supplied all the offense his team could muster in their 3-2 loss to the Reds on Wednesday. In that game, Volpe hit out of the leadoff spot and went 1 for 5 with a double and 2 RBIs. Volpe is hitting .256 with 6 homers, 30 RBIs, 15 steals, and an OPS of .694 this season. Volpe is from New York and likes hitting at Yankee Stadium. He’s hitting .272 with a .730 OPS at home and batting .245 with a .668 OPS on the road this year. Thursday’s game is a home date for the Yankees, so Volpe is worth a look in most DFS formats.

Reds vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 21-22 straight up as the road team this season.

Cincinnati is 17-23 straight up after a win this season.

New York is 19-14 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 24-16 straight up as the home team this season.

Reds vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

Yankees right-hander Marcus Stroman will get the ball for the Bronx Bombers on the Fourth of July. New York is 12-5 straight up in games that Stroman has started this season. His individual numbers have been pretty good in 2024. Stroman is 7-3 with an ERA of 3.29 and a WHIP of 1.29 this season. He is holding opponents to a batting average of .228 this season, which would be the best figure he’s posted since 2015. Marcus Stroman is 5-2 in his last 7 decisions and tossed a quality start the last time he faced a National League foe at home, completing 6.2 innings and permitting 3 earned runs in an 8-3 home victory over the Braves on June 22nd. I could see Thursday’s game playing out in a similar fashion. I like the Yankees to stop their losing skid and avoid the sweep at home against the Reds on Thursday.

Reds vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -180