Reds vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cincinnati Reds remain in the Bronx to face the New York Yankees on Wednesday night at 7:05 PM ET. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Reds vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Can the Reds win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Andrew Abbott (CIN) vs. Carlos Rodon (NYY)

The Cincinnati Reds are 40-45 straight up this year. Cincinnati is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 47-38 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 54-33 straight up this year. New York is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 48-39 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

977 Cincinnati Reds (+155) at 978 New York Yankees (-187); o/u 8.5

7:05 PM ET, Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Reds vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 95% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz was the catalyst in his club’s 5-4 win over the Yankees on Tuesday. In that game, De La Cruz hit second in the lineup and went 2 for 5 with a triple, a homer, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, De La Cruz is batting .254 with 19 homers, 39 RBIs, an OPS of .825, and an MLB-high 40 stolen bases. He’s been heating up in the past 15 days, posting a slash line of .333/.379/.611 during that span. You’ll likely have to pay up, but Elly De La Cruz could be worth the steep price tag in DFS on Wednesday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees first baseman Ben Rice was one of only 2 New York players to record an extra-base hit in their loss to the Reds on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, Rice went 1 for 4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Rice has quietly had a nice year, as he’s batting .270 with an OPS of .715 in 13 games of action. Due to injuries, Ben Rice appears to be locked into an everyday role at first base for the Yankees, even against left-handed starters. That alone makes him worth a look in most DFS formats.

Reds vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 16-23 straight up after a win this season.

Cincinnati is 10-11 straight up in interleague games this season.

New York is 19-13 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 13-11 straight up in interleague games this season.

Reds vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

The last time the Yankees faced a left-handed starter was Friday, June 28 on the road against the Blue Jays. New York won that game 16-5 and 7 Yankee players recorded extra-base hits. New York’s offense is second in MLB in home runs and second in RBIs this season. The Yankees also rank third in slugging percentage, third in OPS, and eighth in batting average this year. Reds projected starter Andrew Abbott is a southpaw who has permitted 16 homers in 16 starts this season. I think he gives up at least one big fly on Wednesday, and the Yankees bats provide enough power to earn an outright win. I’m taking New York on the money line at home in this one.

Reds vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -187