Reds vs. Rockies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Andrew Abbott set to oppose Ryan Feltner in Monday night’s Reds vs. Rockies matchup at 8:40 p.m. ET, what’s the best value for bettors tonight at Coors Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 Cincinnati Reds (-132) at 956 Colorado Rockies (+112); o/u 10.5

8:40 p.m. ET, Monday, June 1, 2024

Coors Field, Denver, CO

Reds vs. Rockies: Public Bettors Backing Cincinnati

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Diaz pitches scoreless ninth for save on Sunday

Alexis Díaz pitched a scoreless ninth inning to secure a 5-2 win over the Cubs on Sunday. Díaz walked one and struck out on and was never really in any jeopardy. Of course, it’s been a struggle for him this season, and the command issues are a big reason why. He now has a 5.64 ERA on the season but has a decent amount of job security with nobody to really threaten him in the bullpen.

McMahon singles, draws a pair of walks in loss

Ryan McMahon singled and drew a pair of walks as the Rockies were shut out by Gavin Stone and a host of Dodgers’ relievers on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. As a team, the Rockies totaled just five hits in the contest, with only one of them (a double by Charlie Blackmon) going for extra bases. McMahon continues to have a terrific season in the middle of the Rockies’ lineup — slashing .284/.371/.470 with 10 homers and 34 RBI.

Reds vs. Rockies MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Cincinnati’s last 12 games when playing on the road against Colorado

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 6 of Colorado’s last 7 games against an opponent in the National League

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 11 games played in June

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 11 games when playing as the favorite

Reds vs. Rockies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Colorado. The Rockies are 8-2 in their last 10 home games and are 8-3 in their last 11 meetings with the Reds at Coors Field. On the other side, the Reds are just 3-8 in their last 11 games when they’re listed as a favorite, which includes a 1-8 mark over their last nine games when favored.

Reds vs. Rockies MLB Playoffs Prediction: COLORADO ROCKIES +112