Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Reds vs. Rockies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Reds vs. Rockies
    June 15, 2021 - The Colorado Rockies take on the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. (Photo by Matt Dirksen)

    With Andrew Abbott set to oppose Ryan Feltner in Monday night’s Reds vs. Rockies matchup at 8:40 p.m. ET, what’s the best value for bettors tonight at Coors Field?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    955 Cincinnati Reds (-132) at 956 Colorado Rockies (+112); o/u 10.5

    8:40 p.m. ET, Monday, June 1, 2024

    Coors Field, Denver, CO

    Reds vs. Rockies: Public Bettors Backing Cincinnati

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Diaz pitches scoreless ninth for save on Sunday

    Alexis Díaz pitched a scoreless ninth inning to secure a 5-2 win over the Cubs on Sunday. Díaz walked one and struck out on and was never really in any jeopardy. Of course, it’s been a struggle for him this season, and the command issues are a big reason why. He now has a 5.64 ERA on the season but has a decent amount of job security with nobody to really threaten him in the bullpen.

    McMahon singles, draws a pair of walks in loss

    Ryan McMahon singled and drew a pair of walks as the Rockies were shut out by Gavin Stone and a host of Dodgers’ relievers on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles. As a team, the Rockies totaled just five hits in the contest, with only one of them (a double by Charlie Blackmon) going for extra bases. McMahon continues to have a terrific season in the middle of the Rockies’ lineup — slashing .284/.371/.470 with 10 homers and 34 RBI.

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Cincinnati’s last 12 games when playing on the road against Colorado

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 6 of Colorado’s last 7 games against an opponent in the National League

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 11 games played in June

    The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 11 games when playing as the favorite

    Reds vs. Rockies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Colorado. The Rockies are 8-2 in their last 10 home games and are 8-3 in their last 11 meetings with the Reds at Coors Field. On the other side, the Reds are just 3-8 in their last 11 games when they’re listed as a favorite, which includes a 1-8 mark over their last nine games when favored.

    Reds vs. Rockies MLB Playoffs Prediction: COLORADO ROCKIES +112

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com