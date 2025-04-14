​2025 NFL Draft Odds: Cam Ward Clear Favorite to go No. 1?

With the 2025 NFL Draft just weeks away, Miami quarterback Cam Ward has solidified his position as the overwhelming favorite to be selected first overall. Here’s a look at the odds for players to go No. 1 in the NFL draft, which is later this month.

Cam Ward Emerges as Clear Favorite

Oddsmakers from online sports book Bovada.lv list Ward at -20000, indicating a strong consensus that he will be the top pick. This surge in confidence follows a stellar 2024 season where Ward threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns, leading the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record. His performance has drawn comparisons to NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes due to his arm flexibility and mobility.

The Tennessee Titans, holding the No. 1 pick, are in dire need of a franchise quarterback after a disappointing 3-14 season. Ward’s dynamic playmaking abilities and leadership qualities make him an ideal fit for the Titans’ rebuilding efforts.

Who else could go No. 1?

Other notable prospects include Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter (+2200) and Colorado’s versatile Travis Hunter (+3500). Carter, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, recorded 12 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in 2024, showcasing his disruptive presence on defense. Hunter, a two-way star, amassed 1,263 yards from scrimmage and 16 touchdowns while also securing four interceptions, highlighting his exceptional versatility.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (+7000) remains a potential top pick, having led the FBS with a 74.0% completion rate and throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2024. However, concerns about his adaptability to NFL schemes have affected his draft stock.

As the draft approaches, all eyes are on Cam Ward, whose combination of athleticism, arm talent, and leadership appears to have set him apart as the premier choice for teams seeking a transformative quarterback.