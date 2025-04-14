Rangers vs. Panthers Prediction: Will Florida make it six straight vs. NY?

The New York Rangers (37–36–7) visit the Florida Panthers (47–29–4) tonight at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET, with coverage on ESPN+. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Rangers vs. Panthers matchup?

Game Matchup

New York Rangers at Florida Panthers

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 14, 2025

Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

TV: ESPN+

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Panthers are -170 moneyline favorites. The Rangers, meanwhile, are +145 on the moneyline, while the total sits at 5.5 goals.

Rangers vs. Panthers Public Betting: Bettors Love Florida

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 80% of bets are on the Panthers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

Game Overview

The Rangers, eliminated from playoff contention after a 7–3 loss to Carolina on Saturday, aim to finish their season on a positive note. Conversely, the Panthers have clinched a playoff spot and are riding a three-game winning streak, including a 3–2 shootout victory over Buffalo.

Key Players

New York Rangers:

Artemi Panarin leads the team with 89 points (37 goals, 52 assists).​

Jonathan Tanner Miller has contributed 67 points (21 goals, 46 assists). ​

Florida Panthers:

Sam Reinhart has tallied 79 points (37 goals, 42 assists).​

Aleksander Barkov leads with 49 assists.​

Sergei Bobrovsky boasts a 33–18–2 record with a 2.39 GAA and .907 save percentage. ​

Storylines to Watch

Rangers’ Decline: After winning the Presidents’ Trophy last season, the Rangers have missed the playoffs, becoming only the fourth team in NHL history to do so. ​

Panthers’ Momentum: Florida aims to maintain their winning streak and secure a strong position heading into the playoffs.

Rangers vs. Panthers Betting Prediction

While the Rangers look to end their season with a win, the Panthers are focused on building momentum for the playoffs. There’s not much value in Florida’s moneyline, but it is the side I’m taking tonight. The Panthers have beaten the Rangers in seven out of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams. That includes five straight wins for Florida versus New York.

Rangers vs. Panthers Prediction: FLORIDA PANTHERS -170