Reds vs. Rockies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the Reds vs. Rockies series drawing to a close on Wednesday afternoon from Coors Field, what’s the best play on the board for bettors at 3:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 Cincinnati Reds (-132) at 952 Colorado Rockies (+112); o/u 11.5

3:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Coors Field, Denver, CO

Reds vs. Rockies: Public Bettors Backing Cincinnati

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

De La Cruz hits 10th homer of season

Elly De La Cruz hit his 10th homer Tuesday in the victory over the Rockies. We’re not sure De La Cruz has pulled out of his lengthy slump just yet, but according to xwOBA, he has performed better these last 10-14 days than he did during the first three weeks of May. The homer tonight was his first since May 11.

Goodman now 0-for-his-last-9 at the plate

Hunter Goodman went 0-for-3 and struck out twice Tuesday in the loss to the Reds. The Rockies will probably drop either Goodman or Sean Bouchard when Nolan Jones comes off the IL, and they’ve given Goodman three straight starts to help his chances of sticking. Alas, he’s gone 0-for-9, leaving him at .169/.222/.339 in 63 plate appearances this season.

Reds vs. Rockies MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Colorado’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Cincinnati’s last 14 games when playing on the road against Colorado

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Colorado’s last 6 games against an opponent in the National League

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Cincinnati’s last 11 games played in June

Reds vs. Rockies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Cincinnati. The Reds are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall, are 8-3 in their last 11 games versus the Rockies and have won four out of their last five road games as well. On the other side, the Rockies are just 2-5 in their last seven games overall, are 14-37 in their last 51 games against an opponent from the National League and are 1-10 in their last 11 meetings with a foe from the National League Central.

Reds vs. Rockies MLB Playoffs Prediction: CINCINNATI REDS -132