Reds vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Andrew Abbott will oppose Zack Littell in Saturday’s pitching matchup at Tropicana Field. With the Rays listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what’s the smart play today from Tampa?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

975 Cincinnati Reds (+113) at 976 Tampa Bay Rays (-123); o/u 7.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 27, 2024

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg

Reds vs. Rays Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cincinnati Reds DFS SPIN

The Reds improved to 50-53 after defeating the Rays by one run last night in extra innings. Stuart Fairchild had the go-ahead double in the 10th inning, before Alexis Diaz recorded the save. Cincinnati looks for their fourth consecutive victory on Saturday.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS SPIN

The Rays dropped to 52-52 after losing 3-2 last night. Jonny DeLuca had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-5 at the plate. Tampa will look to get back in the win column on Saturday afternoon.

Reds vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

Tampa is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Rays are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against the Reds.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Rays.

Reds vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Reds. With Randy Arozarena being traded to the Seattle for Tampa, I believe this offense is really going to struggle. Andrew Abbott has been very consistent for Cincinnati this season, while Littell has struggled for Tampa. Cincinnati wins once again on Saturday as underdogs.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Cincinnati +113