Reds vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cincinnati Reds remain in Tampa Bay to face the Rays at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday morning on Roku. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Reds vs. Rays betting prediction.

Can the Rays win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Hunter Greene (CIN) vs. Shawn Armstrong (TB)

The Cincinnati Reds are 50-54 straight up this year. Cincinnati is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 58-46 ATS this season.

The Tampa Bay Rays are 53-52 straight up this year. Tampa Bay is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 50-55 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Rays Game Matchup and Betting Odds

921 Cincinnati Reds (-130) at 922 Tampa Bay Rays (+107); o/u 7.5

11:35 AM ET, Sunday, July 28, 2024

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

TV: Roku

Reds vs. Rays Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Reds money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte had 25% of his team’s hits in their 4-0 loss to the Rays on Saturday. In that contest, the rookie from the Dominican Republic went 1 for 2 with a stolen base. Marte has struggled in his first season, as he’s batting .180 with 2 homers, 9 RBIs, and an OPS of .502 across 95 plate appearances. But he does have 3 doubles, 2 homers, 9 RBIs, and 2 steals over the past 30 days, making him an interesting but risky DFS play on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz did damage out of the leadoff spot in his club’s 4-0 win over the Reds on Saturday. In that game, Diaz went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Diaz started the year slowly but is now batting .272 with 9 homers, 47 RBIs, and an OPS of .727 on the campaign. The 2023 AL All-Star is hitting .301 during day games and .295 at home this season. Those stats mean he could have some DFS value at Tropicana Field on Sunday morning.

Reds vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

Cincinnati is 13-15 straight up in interleague games this season.

Tampa Bay is 18-10 straight up in interleague games this season.

Tampa Bay is 37-31 straight up in non-division games this season.

Reds vs. Rays Betting Prediction

Rays beat writer Marc Topkin reported that Tampa Bay will likely use right-handed reliever Shawn Armstrong to open Sunday’s game with left-handed reliever Tyler Alexander set to throw multiple innings behind him. Current active Reds hitters are only batting .222 against Armstrong in their 9 career at-bats. Their numbers are even worse against Alexander. In 10 career at-bats against Tyler Alexander, current active Reds hitters are batting .000 with an on-base percentage of .231 against him. That seems like a good omen for the Rays, who will likely be banding together after trading away some of their better players. I like Tampa Bay to win this game outright at home on Sunday morning.

Reds vs. Rays MLB Betting Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS +107