Reds vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

National League Central rivals clash in Monday night’s Reds vs. Pirates series opener. With Carson Spiers set to oppose Paul Skenes in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight at 6:40 p.m. ET from PNC Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 Cincinnati Reds (+154) at 956 Pittsburgh Pirates (-184); o/u 8

6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, June 17, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Reds vs. Pirates: Public Bettors love Pittsburgh

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

De La Cruz fills box sheet on Sunday

Elly De La Cruz went 2-for-3 with two walks, three runs scored, a solo home run, a triple and a stolen base against the Brewers on Sunday. De La Cruz filled up the box score on Sunday. The home run was his 12th of the season and the stolen base was his 36th. He’s hitting .235, but he’s been the most explosive player in fantasy this year.

Tellez collects three hits in win

Rowdy Tellez went 3-for-5 with two RBI as the Pirates topped the Rockies 8-2 on Sunday. Tellez is up to .419 with nine RBI in just 31 at-bats this month. There still isn’t really any mixed-league value here, but it should be quite a while before he’s again left out of the Pirates lineup against a right-hander.

Reds vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

Reds are 5-15 SU in their last 20 games against Pittsburgh

Pirates are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games played on a Monday when playing at home

Reds are 24-8 SU in their last 32 games played in June

Reds vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Reds’ last 11 games overall, is 7-2 in their last nine meetings with the Pirates at PNC Park and is 5-1 in their last six league contests. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Pirates’ last six games overall, is 5-1 in their last six league contests and is 5-1 in their last six divisional matchups.

Reds vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8