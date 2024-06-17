Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Reds vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Reds vs. Pirates

    National League Central rivals clash in Monday night’s Reds vs. Pirates series opener. With Carson Spiers set to oppose Paul Skenes in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight at 6:40 p.m. ET from PNC Park?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    955 Cincinnati Reds (+154) at 956 Pittsburgh Pirates (-184); o/u 8

    6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, June 17, 2024

    PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

    Reds vs. Pirates: Public Bettors love Pittsburgh

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Pirates’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    De La Cruz fills box sheet on Sunday

    Elly De La Cruz went 2-for-3 with two walks, three runs scored, a solo home run, a triple and a stolen base against the Brewers on Sunday. De La Cruz filled up the box score on Sunday. The home run was his 12th of the season and the stolen base was his 36th. He’s hitting .235, but he’s been the most explosive player in fantasy this year.

    Tellez collects three hits in win

    Rowdy Tellez went 3-for-5 with two RBI as the Pirates topped the Rockies 8-2 on Sunday. Tellez is up to .419 with nine RBI in just 31 at-bats this month. There still isn’t really any mixed-league value here, but it should be quite a while before he’s again left out of the Pirates lineup against a right-hander.

    Reds are 5-15 SU in their last 20 games against Pittsburgh

    Pirates are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games played on a Monday when playing at home

    Reds are 24-8 SU in their last 32 games played in June

    Reds vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Reds’ last 11 games overall, is 7-2 in their last nine meetings with the Pirates at PNC Park and is 5-1 in their last six league contests. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Pirates’ last six games overall, is 5-1 in their last six league contests and is 5-1 in their last six divisional matchups.

    Reds vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com