Reds vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cincinnati Reds remain in Pittsburgh to face the Pirates at 6:40 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s the second game of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Reds vs. Pirates betting prediction.

Can the Pirates win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Andrew Abbott (CIN) vs. Bailey Falter (PIT)

The Cincinnati Reds are 62-66 straight up this year. Cincinnati is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 71-57 ATS this season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are 60-67 straight up this year. Pittsburgh is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Pirates are 72-55 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Pirates Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 Cincinnati Reds (-100) at 902 Pittsburgh Pirates (-120); o/u 8.5

6:40 PM ET, Friday, August 23, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: Apple TV+

Reds vs. Pirates Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the Pirates money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz reached base twice in his club’s 7-0 loss to the Pirates on Thursday night. In that game, the 22-year-old switch hitter went 1 for 3 with a walk. For the season, De La Cruz is hitting .263 with 22 homers, 56 RBIs, 60 stolen bases, and an OPS of .838 across 545 plate appearances. Elly De La Cruz is batting .273 with an OPS of .870 during road games this season, making him an intriguing DFS option in Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Pittsburgh Pirates DFS Spin

Pirates right fielder Bryan De La Cruz had a game-high 3 hits in his team’s 7-0 victory over the Reds on Thursday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, De La Cruz went 3 for 4 with 2 doubles, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Across 524 plate appearances this year, De La Cruz is batting .244 with 18 homers, 58 RBIs, and a .681 OPS. Bryan De La Cruz is hitting .281 with a .724 OPS against left-handed pitching this season. That fact makes the Pirates outfielder an interesting DFS play against Reds southpaw starter Andrew Abbott on Friday.

Reds vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 33-32 straight up after a loss this season.

Cincinnati is 47-46 straight up in National League games this season.

Pittsburgh is 43-47 straight up in National League games this season.

Pittsburgh is 25-34 straight up after a win this season.

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Prediction

Cincinnati will send left-handed starter Andrew Abbott to the mound for this contest. He has extreme day-night splits. The Reds southpaw has been much better in night games than in day games this year. In 10 daytime starts this season, Abbott is 1-6 with a 4.47 ERA and an opponent’s batting average of .277. In 15 night starts this year, Andrew Abbott is 9-4 with a 3.26 ERA, and an opponent’s batting average of .217. Friday’s contest will be a night game, which should work in Cincinnati’s and Andrew Abbott’s favor. I like the Reds to win this game outright as money-line road underdogs on Friday night.

Reds vs. Pirates MLB Betting Prediction: CINCINNATI REDS -100