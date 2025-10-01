Reds vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will L.A. advance?

Last Updated on October 1, 2025 12:43 am by Alex Becker

The Cincinnati Reds remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 9:08 PM ET on Wednesday night on ESPN. It’s Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series. Can the Reds win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Reds vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Los Angeles leads the best-of-3 series 1-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Zack Littell (CIN) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD)

The Cincinnati Reds went 83-79 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 82-81 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers went 93-69 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 73-90 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Cincinnati Reds (+213) at 908 Los Angeles Dodgers (-260); o/u 7.5

9:08 PM ET, Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Reds vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 91% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds first baseman Spencer Steer recorded multiple hits in his team’s 10-5 loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series. In that game, the 27-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and an RBI. Across 509 regular-season at-bats, Steer hit .238 with 21 homers, 75 RBIs, 7 stolen bases, and an OPS of .723. Spencer Steer is batting .333 with an OPS of 1.113 when ahead in the count this season, making him a fascinating DFS option on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez had a monster day at the plate in his club’s 10-5 win over the Reds on Tuesday night. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 3-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 3 for 5 with 2 homers, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Hernandez hit .247 with 25 homers, 89 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .738 in 511 regular-season at-bats this year. The 2-time All-Star is batting .263 with an OPS of .893 in 21 career postseason games. That fact makes Teoscar Hernandez worth a look in most DFS formats on Wednesday.

Reds vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 1-6 straight up in their last 7 games against Los Angeles.

Cincinnati is 28-31 straight up as a road underdog this season.

Los Angeles is 6-0 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Los Angeles is 51-29 straight up as a home favorite this year.

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like Los Angeles in this matchup. A few numbers will make the case. The Dodgers are 55-38 straight up after a win and 53-29 straight up as the home team this year. What’s more, L.A. is 85-60 straight up as a favorite and 67-48 straight up in National League games in 2025. And finally, the Dodgers are 58-53 straight up in non-division games and 79-58 straight up when playing on no rest this season. The pick is Los Angeles -260 on the money line over Cincinnati at Bovada.lv.

Reds vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -260