    Reds vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Reds vs. Cubs

    Nick Lodolo will oppose Ben Brown in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Wrigley Field. With the Cubs listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what is the smart play today from Chicago?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    905 Cincinnati Reds (+110) at 906 Chicago Cubs (-120); o/u 7.5

    2:20 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 2, 2024

    Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

    Reds vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Cincinnati Reds DFS SPIN

    The Reds dropped to 25-33 after losing to the Cubs 7-5 last night. Spencer Steer had a nice game despite the loss, going 3-5 at the plate. Cincinnati looks to win the series on Sunday as they send Nick Lodolo to the mound.

    Chicago Cubs DFS SPIN

    Chicago defeated Cincinnati last night. The Cubs now sit at 29-30 for the year. Dansby Swanson hit the go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Chicago hopes to find some consistency after a big win last night.

    Chicago is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Cubs are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Cincinnati.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Cubs.

    Reds vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Cubs. After last night’s victory I think Chicago builds off that momentum. Ben Brown has been great for Chicago in his limited time in the majors. I expect him to have another strong outing and for the Cubs’ to damage at the plate similar to last night. Cubs are the play once again as a short favorite.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Chicago -120

