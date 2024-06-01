Reds vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Hunter Greene will oppose Justin Steele in Saturday’s pitching matchup at Wrigley Field. With the Cubs listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 7 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Chicago?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 Cincinnati Reds (+120) at 954 Chicago Cubs (-130); o/u 7

7:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 1, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Reds vs. Cubs Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 87% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cincinnati Reds DFS SPIN

The Reds improved to 25-32 after beating the Cubs 5-4 yesterday. Tyler Stephenson had a nice game going 2-3 at the plate in the victory. Cincinnati will hand the ball to Hunter Greene for game two of the series on Saturday.

Chicago Cubs DFS SPIN

Chicago dropped to Cincinnati last night. The Cubs now sit at 28-30 for the year. Pete Crow-Armstrong went 2-4 in the loss. Armstrong was the only Chicago player to have a multi-hit game. The Cubs’ look to get back on track offensively against Greene on Saturday night.

Reds vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Chicago is 1-9 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Cubs are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Cincinnati.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Cubs.

Reds vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Chicago. The Cubs’ are struggling right now, but I think they snap out of it with Steele on the mound. I expect him to have a strong outing on the mound and hopefully the bats come alive. I’ll take my chances with Chicago as a short home favorite.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Chicago -130