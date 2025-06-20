Reds vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will rivals combine to cash over?

​The Reds (39–36) visit a resurgent Cardinals squad (40–35) in a pivotal NL Central matchup. Cincinnati just snapped a six-game slump with two wins over Minnesota, led by a clutch two-run double from TJ Friedl. Meanwhile, St. Louis is riding a wave of momentum, having won three straight following a tough start to June. A win here could significantly shift the division pendulum. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Reds vs. Cardinals matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals

7:15 p.m. ET, Friday, June 20 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cardinals are -137 moneyline favorites to knock off the Reds, who are +115 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Cardinals Public Betting: Bettors taking Underdog

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of the bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Probable Pitchers

Reds: Brady Singer (7–4, 4.34 ERA, 60 SO in 74.2 IP) offers solid control and strikeout potential.

Cardinals: Andre Pallante (4–3, 4.83 ERA, 54 SO in 76.1 IP) provides a righty matchup with moderate strikeout upside.

Key Storylines

Reds’ resurgence: Cincinnati has regained form, winning three of four, including back-to-back victories over the Twins after a six-game skid.

Risers in St. Louis: Cardinals hitters Brendan Donovan (.317 AVG) and Willson Contreras (10 HR, 50 RBI) have been pivotal in June’s turnaround.

NL Central battle lines: The Cards are 5.5 games behind division-leading Cubs, with Reds now within striking distance—each game carries extra gravity.

Hot bat alert: Reds’ Matt McLain boasts a six-game hitting streak, batting .368 (7-for-19) entering tonight’s action.

Matchup Snapshot

Category Reds Cardinals

Record (overall) 39–36 40–35

Home/Road Split 20–17 at home 22–14 at home

Starter ERA Singer – 4.34 Pallante – 4.83

Team AVG/ERA .248 / 3.91 .257 / 3.97

Recent Form 3–1 in last 4 3–0 in last 3

Reds vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

St. Louis holds the edge at home and carries confidence from a recent win streak, but Cincinnati’s bats are heating up. With the last two games between these two rivals combing for 10 runs, I like the over.

Reds vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9