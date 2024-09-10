Reds vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will Cincinnati pull upset?

Will Cincinnati pull off the upset when the Reds vs. Cardinals series opens at 7:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday night?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cincinnati Reds (+110) at St. Louis Cardinals (-130); o/u 8

7:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Reds vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Backing St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Cardinal’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Diaz tosses scoreless ninth inning to pick up save

Alexis Diaz tossed a scoreless ninth inning and picked up the save against the Braves on Monday. Diaz’ save was his 27th of the season. He tossed a perfect ninth inning to nail down a 1-0 victory for Cincinnati. While the 27 saves he has are certainly valuable, his 4.30 ERA this year leaves much to be desired.

Walker collects a hit on Sunday in loss

Jordan Walker went 1-for-4 with a two-run single in a loss to the Mariners on Sunday. Walker made it a 9-4 game with his two-run single. The 22-year-old has swung the bat better as of late, but his awful run to begin the year still has him with an OPS of .544 in 2024.

Reds vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing St. Louis

Cincinnati is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing St. Louis

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of St. Louis’s last 5 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of St. Louis’s last 11 games when playing Cincinnati

Reds vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Cincinnati. This Cardinals team is cooked. Andre Pallante has pitched well this season but he doesn’t scare you and Cincinnati’s offense can be explosive. The Cardinals don’t have a middle of the order. You wouldn’t think that would be the case with Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt on the roster, but they’re having down years. Willson Contreras is also banged up and the rest of the lineups is filled with good-but-not-great hitters. This team is just ‘meh.’ I’ll take the plus odds with the Reds.

Reds vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: Cincinnati Reds +110