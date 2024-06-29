Reds vs. Cardinals MLB Prediction: Will Under Cash Again?

Will the under cash again on Saturday when the Reds vs. Cardinals series continues from Busch Stadium at 2:15 p.m. ET? Or is there a better play on the board today when Carson Spiers opposes Sonny Gray in the pitching matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 Cincinnati Reds (+154) at 952 St. Louis Cardinals (-184); o/u 8.5

2:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 29, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Reds vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Love St. Louis on Saturday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Espinal struggles mightily as DH

Santiago Espinal went 0-for-4 as the Reds’ DH in the shutout loss to the Cardinals on Friday. We’re not saying it tops “for sale: baby shoes, never worn,” but “Santiago Espinal, designated hitter” is also an awfully sad story and is two entire words shorter. The Cincinnati lineup tonight was a product of the Reds keeping Jeimer Candelario and Jake Fraley in injury limbo for the third straight game; neither could even DH tonight, but the Reds still didn’t want to commit to IL stints. Espinal is currently batting .198/.246/.287 in… wait, that can’t be right… 187 plate appearances?

Helsley pitches flawless ninth to earn 29th save

Ryan Helsley worked a flawless ninth for his 29th save Friday against the Reds. Helsley very nearly surrendered a game-tying homer to Stuart Fairchild with two outs in the ninth, but Brendan Donovan made a jumping catch at the wall. Statcast said it would have been a homer in 14 of the 30 parks. This was a very quick outing for Helsley — he threw just six pitches — so even though he’s worked four out of six days, there’s a good chance he’ll be available Saturday.

Reds vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Reds are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games

Cardinals are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games

Reds are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against St. Louis

Cardinals are 17-6 SU in their last 23 games at home

Reds vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 14-5 in the Reds’ last 19 games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven road contests and is 10-4 in their last 14 games when facing a league opponent. On the other side, the under is 5-1 in the Cardinals’ last six games versus the Reds and is 11-1 in their last 12 divisional matchups.

Reds vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5