Reds vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cincinnati Reds head to Milwaukee to face the Brewers at 8:10 PM ET on Friday night. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Reds vs. Brewers betting prediction.

Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Hunter Greene (CIN) vs. Freddy Peralta (MIL)

The Cincinnati Reds are 33-35 straight up this year. Cincinnati is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 37-31 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers are 40-28 straight up this year. Milwaukee is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 37-31 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Cincinnati Reds (+115) at 908 Milwaukee Brewers (-140); o/u 7.5

8:10 PM ET, Friday, June 14, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Reds vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing the Brewers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario had a huge day at the dish in his team’s 4-2 win over the Guardians on Wednesday. In that contest, Candelario hit third in the order and went 3 for 4 with 2 homers, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. That power outburst is part of a current hot streak for the native of New York, NY.

Over the past 15 days, Jeimer Canderlario is slashing .309/.333/.636 with 3 doubles, 5 homers, 11 RBIs, 7 runs scored, and 2 stolen bases. You might have to pay a premium in DFS, but Candelario could be worth it on Friday.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was superb in his team’s 5-4 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday. In that contest, the native of Santiago, Dominican Republic went 1 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Adames leads the Brewers in home runs with 11, is tied for the team lead in RBIs with 47, and is tied for the team lead in doubles with 17.

Adames has also had success against projected Reds starter Hunter Greene. In 12 career at-bats against Greene, Willy Adames is slashing .250/.357/.750 with 2 walks, 2 homers, and 3 RBIs. Adames is worth consideration in most DFS formats on Friday as well as for the rest of the weekend.

Reds vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

Cincinnati is 4-5 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Milwaukee is 7-1 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Milwaukee is 36-27 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Prediction

The Brewers will send ace Freddy Peralta to the mound for this contest. Peralta’s record is 4-3 on the season, but Milwaukee is 9-4 straight up in games that he starts. A few other numbers bolster the case for the Brewers in this game. Milwaukee is 20-11 straight up as the home team and 22-17 straight up after a win this season. Furthermore, the Brewers are 16-8 straight up against division opponents and 14-6 straight up as home favorites this season. I think Milwaukee will continue their recent dominance over the Reds and will win this game outright at home on Friday night.

Reds vs. Brewers MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -140