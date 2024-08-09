Reds vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cincinnati Reds head to Milwaukee to face the Brewers at 8:10 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Reds vs. Brewers betting prediction.

Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Carson Spiers (CIN) vs. Aaron Civale (MIL)

The Cincinnati Reds are 56-59 straight up this year. Cincinnati is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 64-51 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers are 65-49 straight up this year. Milwaukee is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 61-53 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

903 Cincinnati Reds (+114) at 904 Milwaukee Brewers (-135); o/u 8.5

8:10 PM ET, Friday, August 9, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: Apple TV+

Reds vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Brewers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds center fielder TJ Friedl had a team-high 3 RBIs in his club’s 10-4 extra-innings win over the Marlins on Thursday. In that game, the left-handed hitter from Sewickley, PA went 2 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Friedl is batting .226 with 7 homers, 31 RBIs, and a .726 OPS across 160 plate appearances. TJ Friedl is batting .260 with a .760 OPS in night games this season, making him worth a look in DFS for Friday night’s clash with the Brewers.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers rookie left fielder Jackson Chourio had a monster day at the dish in his team’s 16-7 blowout win over the Braves on Thursday afternoon. In that contest, the 20-year-old from Venezuela went 3 for 5 with 2 homers, 4 RBIs, and 3 runs scored. In 374 plate appearances this year, Chourio is batting .277 with 14 homers, 50 RBIs, and a .763 OPS. Over the last 15 days, Jackson Chourio is hitting .388 with a .963 OPS across 49 at-bats. Chourio’s current hot streak makes him an appealing option in DFS on Friday night.

Reds vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against Milwaukee.

Cincinnati is 25-30 straight up after a win this season.

Milwaukee is 35-29 straight up after a win this season.

Milwaukee is 23-13 straight up in division games this season.

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Prediction

The Brewers just completed a definitive sweep over the Braves on Thursday afternoon. Milwaukee won the three games of that series by scores of 10-0, 8-5, and 16-7. It appears that the Brewers are on the verge of a breakout. Before that series, Milwaukee was just 7-7 since the All-Star break. Now the Brewers are back at American Family Field, where they have a straight up record of 31-21 this season. What’s more, Milwaukee is 24-13 straight up as a home favorite this year. That’s tied for the fifth-best mark in baseball. I think the Brew Crew keep the ball rolling with an outright win over the Redlegs at home on Friday night.

Reds vs. Brewers MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -135