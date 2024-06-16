Reds vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cincinnati Reds remain in Milwaukee to face the Brewers at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Reds vs. Brewers betting prediction.

Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Frankie Montas (CIN) vs. Colin Rea (MIL)

The Cincinnati Reds are 34-36 straight up this year. Cincinnati is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 38-32 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers are 41-29 straight up this year. Milwaukee is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 38-32 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Cincinnati Reds (+110) at 908 Milwaukee Brewers (-130); o/u 9.5

2:10 PM ET, Sunday, June 16, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Reds vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the Brewers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds third baseman Jeimer Candelario had 40% of his team’s hits and drove in their only run on Saturday. In his club’s 3-1 loss, Candelario went 2 for 4 with a 9th-inning RBI double to center field that prevented a shutout. Candelario has been sizzling at the plate over the past couple of weeks. Over the past 15 days, Jeimer Candelario is slashing .328/.348/.688 with 6 homers, 14 RBIs, 8 runs scored, and 2 stolen bases. He’s been hitting in the #3 spot of a potent Reds lineup, making him an appealing DFS option in most formats.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers third baseman Joey Ortiz got the big hit in his team’s 3-1 win over the Reds on Saturday. In the 5th inning of that contest, Ortiz clubbed a 3-run homer to left-center field that provided Milwaukee with all the runs they would need to emerge victorious. The big fly was part of a 1 for 4 day at the plate for Ortiz, who hit out of the leadoff spot on Saturday with Reds southpaw Andrew Abbott drawing the start. Joey Ortiz has been hitting well for the last month, as he’s slashing .291/.383/.456 with 3 homers, 17 RBIs, 17 runs scored, and 3 steals over the past 30 days. He could be a nice cost-effective option at the hot corner in DFS on Sunday.

Reds vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 17-18 straight up after a loss this season.

Cincinnati is 16-17 straight up as the road team this season.

Milwaukee is 22-18 straight up after a win this season.

Milwaukee is 21-12 straight up as the home team this season.

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Prediction

Milwaukee is 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games. They currently lead the National League Central division with a record of 41-29 overall and 21-12 at home this season. The Brewers lead the division in part due to how well they’ve played against NL Central opponents. Milwaukee is 17-9 straight up in division games this season, which is the 4th-best mark in baseball. Furthermore, the Brewers have excelled when they’ve been deemed the superior team by oddsmakers. Milwaukee is 21-12 straight up as a favorite this season. And finally, the Brewers have played well without a rest advantage or disadvantage. Milwaukee is 37-28 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. I like the Brewers to take the rubber match at home on Sunday afternoon, so I’m taking Milwaukee on the money line.

Reds vs. Brewers MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -130