Reds vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Cincinnati Reds remain in Milwaukee to face the Brewers at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Reds vs. Brewers betting prediction.

Can the Brewers win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Andrew Abbott (CIN) vs. Bryse Wilson (MIL)

The Cincinnati Reds are 34-35 straight up this year. Cincinnati is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 38-31 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers are 40-29 straight up this year. Milwaukee is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Brewers are 37-32 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

957 Cincinnati Reds (+110) at 958 Milwaukee Brewers (-132); o/u 8.5

4:10 PM ET, Saturday, June 15, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Reds vs. Brewers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Brewers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds center fielder TJ Friedl had a game-high 3 hits in his team’s 6-5 win over the Brewers on Friday night. In that contest, the Cincinnati leadoff hitter went 3 for 5 with a homer, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Friedl is hitting .247 with 4 homers, 15 RBIs, 14 runs, and 5 stolen bases this season. Spanning just 85 plate appearances, he has an OPS of .791. TJ Friedl has an OPS of .918 so far this month, making him an appealing option in most DFS formats.

Milwaukee Brewers DFS Spin

Brewers catcher William Contreras provided the team’s only extra-base hit of the night against the Reds on Friday. In that game, Contreras went 2 for 5 with a 3rd-inning solo home run. He also recorded an RBI and 2 runs scored while hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup. William Contreras has been one of the best catchers in baseball this season, as he’s slashing .307/.370/.473 with 17 doubles, 9 homers, 48 RBIs, 52 runs scored, and 5 stolen bases in 2024. He might be worth the relatively steep price tag in DFS on Saturday.

Reds vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 16-17 straight up after a win this season.

Cincinnati is 9-15 straight up as a road underdog this season.

Milwaukee is 14-7 straight up as a home favorite this season.

Milwaukee is 17-11 straight up after a loss this season.

Reds vs. Brewers Betting Prediction

Cincinnati was very fortunate to win Friday night’s game against the Brewers. In a 6-5 road win, the Reds walked 8 batters, committed 5 errors, and needed an overturned play at the plate in the 9th inning to prevent the tying run from being scored. If they don’t play better on Saturday than they did on Friday, I think the Brewers will win.

Milwaukee has a few numbers on their side heading into this contest. The Brewers are 16-9 straight up in division games and 20-12 straight up in home games this season. Milwaukee is also 20-12 straight up as a favorite and 21-16 in National League games this season. In games where Brewers starter Bryse Wilson has completed at least 3 innings, Milwaukee is 6-5 straight up this year. I like the Beermakers to bounce back with an outright win against the Redlegs at home on Saturday afternoon.

Reds vs. Brewers MLB Betting Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -132