Reds vs. Braves Prediction: Will Atlanta take Opener?

The Reds vs. Braves series opens in Atlanta at 7:20 p.m. ET on Monday night. With Hunter Greene set to oppose Reynaldo Lopez in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight at Truist Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

905 Cincinnati Reds (+132) at 906 Atlanta Braves (-156); o/u 8

7:20 p.m. ET, Monday, July 22, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Reds vs. Braves: Bettors Backing Atlanta in Series Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Marte homers against Nationals

Noelvi Marte went 1-for-4 with a solo home run on Sunday against the Nationals. Marte crushed a 413 foot long ball to get the Reds on the board early. Overall, Marte has been awful since returning from his PED suspension. His chase rate, whiff rate, strikeout rate, and walk rate would all be in the bottom five percent of all hitters if he were qualified. It feels like he’s pressing, but maybe this homer will help his confidence.

Braves lose Albies for eight weeks

Ozzie Albies was diagnosed with a fractured left wrist and is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks. Oof. It’s another brutal blow to the Braves, who have already lost Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. for the season and have been without outfielder Michael Harris II for a substantial amount of time as well. It seems unlikely that they’re going to roll with Zack Short at second base for an extended period of time, so it’s possible that Nacho Alvarez could be an option, or the Braves could be active once again on the trade front to fill the new void in their lineup. For fantasy managers in redraft leagues — without IL spots — Albies makes for a very difficult hold if he isn’t going to return until late September.

Reds vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Atlanta’s last 15 games at home

Braves are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games against Cincinnati

Reds are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games when playing on the road against Atlanta

Reds vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Atlanta. The Braves are 9-3 in their last 12 meetings versus the Reds, are 9-3 in their last 12 home matchups against Cincinnati and are 6-2 in their last eight games when listed as the favorite. On the other side, the Reds are just 1-4 in their last five games overall, are 2-5 in their last seven meetings against an opponent with a National League East Division and are 1-4 in their last five contests in July.

Reds vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -156