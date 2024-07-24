Reds vs. Braves Prediction: What’s best bet for total?

With Nick Martinez set to oppose Chris Sale in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Game 2 of Wednesday night’s Reds vs. Braves matchup? First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

931 Cincinnati Reds (+152) at 932 Atlanta Brave (-180); o/u 7.5

6:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Reds vs. Braves: Public Bettors Love Atlanta in Game 2

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cruz steals 49th base on Monday night

Elly De La Cruz went 2-for-4 with his 49th stolen base of the season on Monday in the Reds’ 4-1 victory over the Braves. De La Cruz was at the epicenter of Cincinnati’s offensive production in this one, coming around to score on Jeimer Candelario’s first-inning sacrifice fly shortly after smacking a one-out triple off Braves starter Reynaldo López. He also delivered a two-out single and raced around the bases to score on Candelario’s third-inning double before drawing a walk and stealing his 49th base of the year a couple frames later. The 22-year-old speedster is the most electrifying hitter in the game at the moment and has a realistic shot at winding up somewhere in the neighborhood of 75 stolen bases.

Rain postpones Reds-Braves matchup on Tuesday

Tuesday’s game between the Reds and Braves has been postponed due to inclement weather. With rain in the forecast throughout the evening in Atlanta, there simply wasn’t a clear window to get this one in. It’ll be made up as a split doubleheader on Wednesday instead. Tuesday’s original starting pitchers — Nick Martinez and Chris Sale — will presumably be pushed back to take the ball at some point during Wednesday’s twin bill at Truist Park.

Reds vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Reds are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games

Braves are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against Cincinnati

Reds are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games when playing on the road against Atlanta

Braves are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Reds vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 7-3 in the Reds’ last 10 games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven matchups with Atlanta and is 7-3 in their last 10 matchups versus the Braves at Truist Park. The over is also 7-3 in the Reds’ last 10 league matchups.

Reds vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5