Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction: Can Boston win as underdogs?

The Boston Red Sox head to New York to face the Yankees at 7:05 PM ET on Friday night on MLB Network. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Walker Buehler (BOS) vs. Will Warren (NYY)

The Boston Red Sox are 30-34 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 30-34 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 38-23 straight up this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 28-33 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Boston Red Sox (+144) at 964 New York Yankees (-172); o/u 8.5

7:05 PM ET, Friday, June 6, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: MLB Network

Red Sox vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox first baseman Abraham Toro drove in multiple runs in his team’s 11-9 win over the Angels on Wednesday. In that game, the 28-year-old switch-hitter went 2 for 4 with a single, a sacrifice fly, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Toro is hitting .304 with 3 homers, 7 RBIs, and an OPS of .803 in 69 at-bats. Abraham Toro is batting .391 with an OPS of .835 in his last 7 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Friday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees right fielder Cody Bellinger recorded multiple hits in his team’s 4-0 win over the Guardians on Thursday. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the Scottsdale, AZ, native went 2 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Bellinger is hitting .257 with 9 homers, 35 RBIs, 5 steals, and an OPS of .787 in 206 at-bats this year. The 29-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .310 with an OPS of .963 over his last 30 games. That fact makes Cody Bellinger worth a look in most DFS formats on Friday.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 1-5 straight up in their last 6 games against New York.

Boston is 8-9 straight up in division games this season.

New York is 7-6 straight up in division games this season.

New York is 21-16 straight up after a win this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like the Yankees here. Several relevant stats will make the case for New York in this contest. The Bronx Bombers are 20-10 straight up as the home team and 37-19 straight up as a favorite this season. What’s more, the Yankees are 24-13 straight up in American League games and 20-9 straight up as a home favorite this year. And finally, New York is 29-19 straight up when playing on no rest and 1-0 straight up when playing with the rest disadvantage in 2025. The pick is New York -172 on the money line over Cleveland at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -172