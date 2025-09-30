Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will NY take Game 1?

Last Updated on September 29, 2025 11:39 pm by Alex Becker

The Boston Red Sox head to New York to face the Yankees at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday night on ESPN. It’s Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series. Can the Red Sox win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Yankees betting prediction.

The series is tied 0-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Garrett Crochet (BOS) vs. Max Fried (NYY)

The Boston Red Sox went 89-73 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 82-80 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees went 94-68 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 78-84 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

945 Boston Red Sox (+114) at 946 New York Yankees (-134); o/u 7.5

6:00 PM ET, Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: ESPN

Red Sox vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela reached base 3 times in his team’s 4-3 win over the Tigers on Sunday afternoon. In that game, the 25-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, and a stolen base. In 546 regular-season at-bats. Rafaela hit .249 with 16 homers, 63 RBIs, 20 steals, and an OPS of .709. Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .321 with an OPS of .832 over his last 15 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Tuesday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees first baseman Ben Rice drove in the bulk of his club’s runs in their 3-2 win over the Orioles on Sunday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the Cohasset, MA, native went 2 for 4 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. During the regular season, Rice hit .255 with 26 homers, 65 RBIs, 3 steals, and an OPS of .836 across 467 at-bats. The 26-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .392 with an OPS of 1.181 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Ben Rice worthy of DFS consideration on Tuesday.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against New York.

Boston is 6-3 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

New York is 11-13 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2021 season.

New York is 32-37 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest since the start of the 2023 season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like Boston in this contest. A few relevant stats will underscore why. The Red Sox are 14-9 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest and 80-68 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. Furthermore, Boston is 50-38 straight up after a win and 32-20 straight up in division games in 2025. And finally, the Red Sox are 63-51 straight up in American League games and 23-9 straight up in starting pitcher Garrett Crochet’s 32 starts this season. The pick is Boston +114 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +114