Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Boston Red Sox travel to the Bronx to face the New York Yankees on Friday night at 7:05 PM ET on NESN. It’s Game 1 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Can the Red Sox win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Tanner Houck (BOS) vs. Nestor Cortes (NYY)

The Boston Red Sox are 47-39 straight up this year. Boston is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 39-47 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 54-35 straight up this year. New York is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 48-41 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Boston Red Sox (+120) at 962 New York Yankees (-141); o/u 8.5

7:05 PM ET, Friday, July 5, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox left fielder Tyler O’Neill had a big game in his team’s 6-5 win over the Marlins on Thursday. In that contest, O’Neill hit third in the lineup and went 3 for 5 with a double, 2 RBIs, a run scored, and 2 stolen bases. For the season, O’Neill is hitting .269 with 16 homers, 30 RBIs, and an OPS of .898. He’s crushing lefties this season to the tune of a .348/.476/.712 slash line, so you can use him in DFS against Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes on Friday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees catcher Austin Wells drove in 25% of his team’s runs in their 8-4 loss to the Reds on Tuesday. Hitting in the #7 spot in the lineup, Wells went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Wells is hitting .214 with 4 homers, 14 RBIs, and a .670 OPS this year. He is picking it up in the last week though. Austin Wells is slashing .250/.438/.583 over the past 7 days, meaning you can deploy him in DFS if he draws a start against the BoSox on Friday.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against New York.

Boston is 26-20 straight up after a win this season.

New York is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games overall.

New York is 12-14 straight up in division games this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

Something is wrong with the New York Yankees. The Bronx Bombers are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games, and 5-14 straight up in their last 19 games. Oddly enough, the problem has been scoring runs. In that aforementioned 19-game stretch of futility, the Yankees have scored 3 or fewer runs 8 times. For a team with Aaron Judge and Juan Soto in the lineup, that’s simply not good enough.

The Red Sox are coming into this series on a four-game winning streak. Boston beat San Diego at home on Sunday, then toppled Miami three straight times on the road this week. The Red Sox will also be throwing Tanner Houck for this game. Houck has been the ace of the Boston pitching staff this year as he’s 7-6 with an ERA of 2.67 and a WHIP of 1.02 in 2024. Boston is 7-1 straight up in Houck’s last 8 starts, and I like them to improve that record here. I’m taking the Red Sox on the money line as road underdogs on Friday night.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +120