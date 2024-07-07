Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Boston Red Sox remain in the Bronx to face the New York Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Can the Red Sox win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Kutter Crawford (BOS) vs. Luis Gil (NYY)

The Boston Red Sox are 48-40 straight up this year. Boston is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 40-48 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 55-36 straight up this year. New York is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 49-42 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Boston Red Sox (+125) at 962 New York Yankees (-150); o/u 8.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, July 6, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

TV: ESPN

Red Sox vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers had a big day at the plate in his team’s 14-4 loss to the Yankees on Saturday. In that game, the left-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, and a stolen base. Devers is having another fine season as he’s batting .287 with 19 homers, 53 RBIs, and an OPS of .943 in 2024. Devers is hitting .304 with an OPS of 1.044 against right-handed pitching this season, so you can safely deploy him in DFS against Yankees righty Luis Gil on Sunday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees first baseman Ben Rice had a day to remember on Saturday. In New York’s 14-4 win, Rice became the first Yankees rookie to hit 3 home runs in a game. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, Rice went 3 for 5 with 3 homers, 7 RBIs, and 3 runs scored. He’s hitting .294 with an OPS of .972 this season in 60 plate appearances. Rice is slashing .360/.448/.960 in his last 7 games, making him worth a flier in the majority of DFS formats on Sunday.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games against New York.

Boston is 20-18 straight up after a loss this season.

The Red Sox are 24-18 straight up as an underdog this season.

New York is 13-15 straight up in division games this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I’m not sure that New York solved all of their problems because they were able to tee off on a mediocre Boston bullpen on Saturday. The Yankees still have a record of 6-15 straight up since June 13th. The Bronx Bombers will also face Red Sox righty Kutter Crawford on Sunday night. Crawford is 4-7 this season with an ERA of 3.47 and a WHIP of 1.10. He’s posted 102 strikeouts in 98.2 innings of work and has logged a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.6 this year. Crawford threw a quality start and got the win against the Yankees on June 16th. What’s more, current active New York hitters are slashing just .132/.193/.321 against him in their careers. I like Crawford’s chances to beat the Yankees again on Sunday, so I’m backing the Red Sox in the Bronx on the money line on Sunday Night Baseball.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +125