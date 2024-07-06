Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Boston Red Sox remain in the Bronx to face the New York Yankees on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 PM ET on FS1. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Can the Red Sox win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Josh Winckowski (BOS) vs. Gerrit Cole (NYY)

The Boston Red Sox are 48-39 straight up this year. Boston is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 40-47 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 54-36 straight up this year. New York is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 48-42 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 Boston Red Sox (+150) at 912 New York Yankees (-182); o/u 8.5

1:05 PM ET, Saturday, July 6, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

TV: FS1/NESN

Red Sox vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox shortstop Ceddanne Rafaela was key in his club’s 5-3 extra-innings win over the Yankees on Friday night. In that game, the rookie from Curacao went 1 for 4 with a 10th-inning 2-run homer that provided Boston their margin of victory. Rafaela is having a solid season as he’s batting .247 with 10 homers, 49 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and an OPS of .689 in 2024. Rafaela is slashing .337/.365/.478 over the past 30 days, so you should consider using him in DFS against a struggling Gerrit Cole on Saturday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees right fielder Juan Soto reached base twice in his team’s 5-3 loss to the Red Sox on Friday. In that contest, Soto hit out of the #2 spot in the lineup and went 1 for 4 with a single, a walk, and a run scored. The former Padre has been as good as advertised this year as he’s slashing .300/.437/.564 with 21 homers and 63 RBIs this season. You’ll likely have to pay a premium, but Juan Soto could be worth the steep price tag in DFS this weekend.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 28-16 straight up as the road team this season.

Boston is 5-0 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

New York is 0-4 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

New York is 12-15 straight up in division games this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

Put simply, the Red Sox are hot and the Yankees are not. In Boston’s last 22 games, the Red Sox are 16-6 straight up. In New York’s last 26 games, the Yankees are 9-17 straight up. It’s not just that the Yankees are losing, it’s how they’re losing. In New York’s 8-4 loss to the Reds on the Fourth of July, center fielder Trent Grisham lazily botched an outfield grounder that allowed Reds first baseman Jeimer Candelario to reach second base.

On Friday, Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe advanced from third base on a grounder and slowed down before he reached home. Because of that, a Yankees baserunner was tagged out before he Volpe was able to score. The game went to extra innings, and New York lost. It appears that New York’s problems go deeper than simply failing to score runs. For that reason, I am going to pick against them on Saturday. I like the Red Sox to win a second straight contest as money-line underdogs at Yankee Stadium.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +150