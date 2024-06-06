Red Sox vs. White Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Tanner Houck will oppose Jake Woodford in Thursday night’s Red Sox vs. White Sox matchup at 8:10 p.m. ET. With the number sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best bet on the board when it comes to tonight’s total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

919 Boston Red Sox (-230) at 920 Chicago White Sox (+190); o/u 8.5

8:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 6, 2024

Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Red Sox vs. White Sox: Public Bettors Love Boston in series opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Devers homers twice in rout of Braves

Rafael Devers homered twice, drove in three runs and walked Wednesday in the rout of the Braves. Devers took advantage of the Green Monster twice today, hitting his homers 358 and 361 feet to the opposite field. He’s 6-for-15 with three homers and six RBI in four games to begin June, and he’s tied for eighth in the AL with 13 homers overall.

Julks has two-hit day, including HR in loss

Corey Julks went 2-for-4 with a solo homer against the Cubs on Wednesday. Julks started in left field and hit leadoff on Wednesday. He started the game with a solo homer off Jameson Taillon in the first inning to put the White Sox on the board. He later added a base hit in the third and a walk in the eighth. The 28-year-old outfielder is hitting .315/.393/.519 with two homers and two steals over 61 plate appearances. He appears poised to hit leadoff for Chicago on a regular basis while Tommy Pham (ankle) is on the injured list.

Red Sox vs. White Sox MLB Betting Trends

White Sox are 3-19 SU in their last 22 games

Red Sox are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Chi White Sox

White Sox are 13-34 SU in their last 47 games at home

Red Sox are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Red Sox vs. White Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Red Sox’ last five games overall, is 6-2 in their last eight league games and has cashed in four out of their last five games when facing an American League Central opponent. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the White Sox’ last seven games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven games played in the month of June and is 5-2 in their last seven games when playing as an underdog.

Red Sox vs. White Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5