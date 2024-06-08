Red Sox vs. White Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Red Sox vs. White Sox series continues on Saturday afternoon when Brayan Bello opposes Nick Nastrini in the pitching matchup. Will the White Sox pull off the upset or is there a better bet on the board today at 4:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 Boston Red Sox (-205) at 914 Chicago White Sox (+172); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 8, 2024

Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Red Sox vs. White Sox: Public Bettors Love Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

O’Neill hurt again

Tyler O’Neill was removed from Friday’s game against the White Sox due to right knee discomfort. O’Neill walked off the field with Boston’s training staff in the third inning of Friday’s contest at Guaranteed Rate Field after experiencing right knee discomfort earlier in the game while catching a routine fly out. The 28-year-old slugger returned earlier this week from the injured list following a nine-game absence due to right knee inflammation. He told reporters afterwards that he’s hopeful this latest incident won’t require another trip to the injured list, but it’s a concerning development that he’s still having knee issues. There should be a decision on his status prior to Saturday’s showdown in Chicago.

Sheets homers, walks twice and scores three runs

Gavin Sheets homered, walked twice and scored three runs Friday against the Red Sox. Major league players had scored three runs in a game 159 times this season coming into the night, but this is the first time a White Sox player had done so. It’s also the first time Sheets has reached the mark in his 354 career games. It actually puts him at exactly 100 runs scored for his career. He’s been perfectly solid in hitting .235/.341/.417 for the White Sox. It’s just a mistake to ever ask him to play the outfield, something that will again become an issue once Eloy Jiménez gets healthy.

Red Sox vs. White Sox MLB Betting Trends

White Sox are 3-18 SU in their last 21 games

Red Sox are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Chi White Sox

White Sox are 14-35 SU in their last 49 games at home

Red Sox are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games played on a Saturday when playing on the road

Red Sox vs. White Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 8-3 in the Red Sox’ last 11 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road games and has cashed in six out of their last seven meetings with an opponent from the American League Central. On the other side, the over is 6-1 in the White Sox’ last seven games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 games played in the month of June and is 5-1 in their last six games when listed as an underdog.

Red Sox vs. White Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5