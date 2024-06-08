Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Red Sox vs. White Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Red Sox vs. White Sox

    The Red Sox vs. White Sox series continues on Saturday afternoon when Brayan Bello opposes Nick Nastrini in the pitching matchup. Will the White Sox pull off the upset or is there a better bet on the board today at 4:10 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    913 Boston Red Sox (-205) at 914 Chicago White Sox (+172); o/u 8.5

    4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 8, 2024

    Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

    Red Sox vs. White Sox: Public Bettors Love Boston

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    O’Neill hurt again

    Tyler O’Neill was removed from Friday’s game against the White Sox due to right knee discomfort. O’Neill walked off the field with Boston’s training staff in the third inning of Friday’s contest at Guaranteed Rate Field after experiencing right knee discomfort earlier in the game while catching a routine fly out. The 28-year-old slugger returned earlier this week from the injured list following a nine-game absence due to right knee inflammation. He told reporters afterwards that he’s hopeful this latest incident won’t require another trip to the injured list, but it’s a concerning development that he’s still having knee issues. There should be a decision on his status prior to Saturday’s showdown in Chicago.

    Sheets homers, walks twice and scores three runs

    Gavin Sheets homered, walked twice and scored three runs Friday against the Red Sox. Major league players had scored three runs in a game 159 times this season coming into the night, but this is the first time a White Sox player had done so. It’s also the first time Sheets has reached the mark in his 354 career games. It actually puts him at exactly 100 runs scored for his career. He’s been perfectly solid in hitting .235/.341/.417 for the White Sox. It’s just a mistake to ever ask him to play the outfield, something that will again become an issue once Eloy Jiménez gets healthy.

    White Sox are 3-18 SU in their last 21 games

    Red Sox are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Chi White Sox

    White Sox are 14-35 SU in their last 49 games at home

    Red Sox are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games played on a Saturday when playing on the road

    Red Sox vs. White Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 8-3 in the Red Sox’ last 11 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 road games and has cashed in six out of their last seven meetings with an opponent from the American League Central. On the other side, the over is 6-1 in the White Sox’ last seven games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 games played in the month of June and is 5-1 in their last six games when listed as an underdog.

    Red Sox vs. White Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com