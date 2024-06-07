Red Sox vs. White Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Red Sox vs. White Sox series continues at 8:10 p.m. ET when Cooper Criswell opposes Garrett Crochet in the pitching matchup. With the moneylines essentially even and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what’s the best play on the board tonight in Chicago?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

961 Boston Red Sox (-106) at 962 Chicago White Sox (-110); o/u 7.5

8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, June 7, 2024

Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Red Sox vs. White Sox: Public Bettors Love Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Duran has monster night vs. Sox

Jarren Duran went 4-for-5 with a leadoff homer and two RBI on Thursday, leading the Red Sox to a 14-2 blowout victory over the White Sox. Duran spearheaded Boston’s 24-hit barrage on Thursday evening at Guaranteed Rate Field with a tone-setting leadoff homer against White Sox starter Jake Woodford. He also added a sixth-inning sacrifice fly and matched a season-high with four hits. It was the first time he’s accomplished the feat since back on April 3. The 27-year-old top-of-the-order table-setter has five homers and 11 steals on the season through 63 games.

DeLoach hits RBI double in loss

Zach DeLoach hit an RBI double on Thursday in the White Sox’ lopsided defeat at the hands of the Red Sox. DeLoach picked up his first career hit and RBI with a sixth-inning double off Red Sox starter Tanner Houck. The 25-year-old outfielder had been 0-for-5 in three games this season in the majors. He figures to continue playing regularly for the rebuilding White Sox, who set a franchise record on Thursday evening with their 14th consecutive loss.

Red Sox vs. White Sox MLB Betting Trends

White Sox are 3-20 SU in their last 23 games

Red Sox are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games on the road

White Sox are 13-35 SU in their last 48 games at home

Red Sox are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games played on a Friday

Red Sox vs. White Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Red Sox’ last six games overall, is 7-3 in their last 10 road matchups and is 7-2 in their last nine league games. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the White Sox’ last six games overall, is 7-1 in their last eight games played in the month of June and is 8-3 in their last 11 home games played on a Friday.

Red Sox vs. White Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5