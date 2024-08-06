Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Red Sox vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Red Sox vs. Royals

    Bryan Bello will oppose Seth Lugo in Tuesday’s pitching matchup at Kauffman Stadium. With the Royals listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, where is the value tonight from Kansas City?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    969 Boston Red Sox (+115) at 970 Kansas Royals (-125); o/u 8.5

    4:07 p.m. ET, Tuesday August 6, 2024

    Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City

    Red Sox vs. Royals Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Boston Red Sox DFS SPIN

    The Red Sox improved to 60-51 after defeating the Royals 9-5 last night. Masataka Yoshida had a big game going 4-5. Boston looks for their third consecutive victory on Tuesday night.

    Kansas City Royals DFS SPIN

    The Royals dropped to 63-51 after yesterday’s loss. Vinnie Pasquantino went 1-4 with a home run in Monday’s loss. Pasquantino has now homered in 4 times in the last 5 games. Kansas City looks to get back in the win column on Tuesday.

    Kansas City is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Red Sox are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against the Royals.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for KC.

    Red Sox vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Royals in the first five innings. Seth Lugo has been outstanding for Kansas City all year long, with a 2.57 ERA and a WHIP of 1.02. On the other side, Brayan Bello has not been very good this year for Boston with a 5.13 ERA and WHIP of 1.44. Let’s not worry about the bullpens here and cash this ticket with Lugo on the mound.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Royals -120 F5

