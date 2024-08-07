Close Menu
    Red Sox vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Red Sox vs. Royals

    Kutter Crawford will oppose Cole Ragans in Wednesday’s pitching matchup at Kauffman Stadium. With the Royals listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart play tonight from Kansas City?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    969 Boston Red Sox (+125) at 970 Kansas Royals (-135); o/u 8.5

    8:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday August 7, 2024

    Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City

    Red Sox vs. Royals Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Boston Red Sox DFS SPIN

    The Red Sox improved to 61-51 after defeating the Kansas City 6-5 last night. Masataka Yoshida had a big game once again going 2-5 with. Boston looks for their fourth consecutive victory on Wednesday night.

    Kansas City Royals DFS SPIN

    The Royals dropped to 63-52 after yesterday’s loss. Vinnie Pasquantino continued his strong play going 3-4 with in Tuesday’s loss. Kansas City looks to avoid the sweep on Wednesday

    Kansas City is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Red Sox are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against the Royals.

    The total has gone over in 5 of the last 5 home games for KC.

    Red Sox vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under in the first five innings. Cole Ragans has had a very nice season for Kansas City, with a 3.36 ERA and a WHIP of 1.14 and 159 strikeouts. On the other side, Kutter Crawford has also had a nice year for Boston with a 3.81 ERA and WHIP of 1.09. After a bunch of runs in the first two games of this series, I don’t expect that to be the case tonight.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 4.5 F5

