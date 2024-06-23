Red Sox vs. Reds MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Boston Red Sox remain in Cincinnati to face the Reds at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday afternoon on NESN. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Reds betting prediction.

Can the Reds win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Zack Kelly (BOS) vs. Nick Lodolo (CIN)

The Boston Red Sox are 41-36 straight up this year. Boston is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 35-42 ATS this season.

The Cincinnati Reds are 36-40 straight up this year. Cincinnati is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 42-34 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Reds Game Matchup and Betting Odds

975 Boston Red Sox (+140) at 976 Cincinnati Reds (-165); o/u 9.5

1:40 PM ET, Sunday, June 23, 2024

Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Reds Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Reds money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers drove in 25% of his team’s runs in their 4-3 victory over the Reds on Saturday. In that game, the 27-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with an 8th-inning sacrifice fly that provided the go-ahead and eventual winning run. Devers will likely start against Reds southpaw Nick Lodolo on Sunday. He’s slashing .256/.323/.419 with 2 homers and 12 RBIs in 86 at-bats against lefties this year. If Devers is discounted in DFS due to the same-handed matchup, he might have some value on Sunday.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz had a big game in his team’s loss to the Red Sox on Saturday. The 6’5” switch hitter went 3 for 5 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored in the defeat. De La Cruz is hitting .240 with 13 homers, 32 RBIs, 37 stolen bases, and a .782 OPS this season. He’s been better at home (.244 average, .800 OPS) than on the road (.224 average, .730 OPS) making him worth a look in most DFS formats due to his team playing at Great American Ballpark on Sunday.

Red Sox vs. Reds MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 21-19 straight up after a win this season.

Boston is 23-16 straight up as the road team this season.

Cincinnati is 19-20 straight up after a loss this season.

Cincinnati is 19-20 straight up as the home team this season.

Red Sox vs. Reds Betting Prediction

Boston has one of the best offenses in baseball this season. The Red Sox rank 5th in the majors in OPS, 5th in doubles, 4th in stolen bases, and 6th in total bases this season. They also rank in the top 12 in walks, runs scored, hits, and RBIs in 2024. What’s more, Boston is one of the hottest clubs in the game over the past two weeks.

Since June 9th, the Red Sox are 9-3 straight up with series wins over the Phillies, Yankees, and Blue Jays during that span. If Boston beats Cincinnati outright on Sunday, that will make it 4 series wins in a row for the BoSox. The Red Sox defeated pitchers Carlos Rodon, Marcus Stroman, Aaron Nola, Yusei Kikuchi, and Kevin Gausman during the aforementioned 12-game stretch. I like them to topple Reds starter Nick Lodolo here. I’m taking the Red Sox on the money line on the road on Sunday.

Red Sox vs. Reds MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +140