Red Sox vs. Mets Prediction: Will Boston pull off small upset?

Brayan Bello set to oppose Luis Severino in the pitching matchup. First pitch from Citi Field is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Boston Red Sox (+109) at New York Mets (-118); o/u 7.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, September 2, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Red Sox vs. Mets: Public Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, 65% of bets are on the Mets' moneyline.

Devers struggling at the plate

Rafael Devers went 1-for-4 against the Tigers on Sunday. Devers is 1-for-13 with four strikeouts in his last three games since he received a few days off to rest his sore shoulder. It was a rough series for Devers in Detroit. He got one hit and it was just a single. His bat looked slow all weekend. Maybe he’ll turn it around next week, but his shoulder is certainly an issue to monitor. Devers is hitting .284 with a .919 OPS and 80 RBI on the year.

Diaz earns save vs. White Sox

Edwin Díaz blew past the White Sox with three strikeouts in one inning on Sunday to secure the save. Credit to Díaz for battling back multiple times when it felt like his season was going off the rails. After blowing back-to-back save opportunities last Sunday and Wednesday, he rebounded with three innings, seven strikeouts, and two saves over his last three appearances without allowing a base runner. Proceed with caution.

Red Sox vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 8-1 ATS in its last 9 games when playing NY Mets

Boston is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games when playing NY Mets

NY Mets is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games

NY Mets is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games

Red Sox vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Boston. Bello has been sharp of late. Over his last five starts, he owns a 4-1 record with a 3.00 ERA and averaged 6.0 innings pitched over that span. Severino, meanwhile, isn’t in poor form by any means. That said, he’s also 2-3 with a 4.08 ERA over his last five starts. For what it’s worth, Boston has also taken eight out of its last 10 meetings with New York. These two teams met for a series last season at Fenway Park and the Red Sox won two of three.

Red Sox vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +100