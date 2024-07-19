Red Sox vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Boston Red Sox head to L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Friday night on NESN. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Can the Red Sox win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Nick Pivetta (BOS) vs. Gavin Stone (LAD)

The Boston Red Sox are 53-42 straight up this year. Boston is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 44-51 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 56-41 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 47-50 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

977 Boston Red Sox (+120) at 978 Los Angeles Angels (-140); o/u 8.5

10:10 PM ET, Friday, July 19, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox first baseman Dominic Smith drove in 60% of his team’s runs in their 5-4 win over the Royals on Sunday. Smith hit 7th in the lineup and went 2 for 3 with a homer, a single, 3 RBIs, a run scored, and a walk. Dominic Smith is batting .233 with 5 homers, 28 RBIs, and a .690 OPS across 204 plate appearances this season. In the past 15 days, the left-handed hitter from L.A. is hitting .333 with a .978 OPS, making him worth a look in most DFS formats.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers center fielder Andy Pages was one of two Los Angeles players to drive in a run in their 4-3 loss to the Tigers on Sunday. In that game, the 23-year-old rookie from Havana, Cuba went 1 for 4 with a single, an RBI, and a run scored. In 313 plate appearances this year, Andy Pages is hitting .257 with 8 homers, 26 RBIs, and an OPS of .706. He’s batting .271 at home this season, which means he could have some DFS value as L.A. plays at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 29-23 straight up after a win this season.

Boston is 29-17 straight up as the road team this season.

The Red Sox are 20-14 straight up in interleague games this season.

The Red Sox are 25-19 straight up as an underdog this season.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

These are two teams that appear to be going in opposite directions. To wit, Boston is 10-3 straight up in their last 13 games while Los Angeles is 5-10 straight up in their last 15 games. The problem for the Dodgers during their cold stretch has been run prevention. L.A. has several key arms on the injured list like Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Daniel Hudson, and Brusdar Graterol. That lack of pitching depth could be an issue against a high-powered offense like Boston’s.

The Red Sox have scored at least 4 runs in 10 of their last 13 games. They have a deep lineup featuring All-Stars Jarren Duran and Rafael Devers. Boston also has outfielders Tyler O’Neill and Ceddane Rafaela, who both have 11+ home runs and 30+ RBIs this season. What’s more, Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta has a 2.97 ERA on the road this year. That figure is much better than his 5.50 ERA at home in 2024. For all of those reasons, I like the Red Sox to win outright on the road in L.A. on Friday night.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +120