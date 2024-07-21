Red Sox vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Kutter Crawford will oppose James Paxton in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, where is the value tonight from LA?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

979 Boston Red Sox (+103) at 980 Los Angeles Dodgers (-113); o/u 9

7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 21, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Boston Red Sox DFS SPIN

The Red Sox dropped to 53-44 after losing 7-6 to the Dodgers last night. Tyler O’Neill had a big night at the plate despite the loss, going 2-5 with two home runs. Boston looks to avoid the sweep on Sunday night.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

The Dodgers improved to 58-41 after defeating the Red Sox in extra innings. Will Smith hit a walk off single in the bottom of 11th inning to capture the victory. Los Angeles looks for their third consecutive victory on Sunday night.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Dodgers are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against the Red Sox.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for LA.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Red Sox in the first five innings. Kutter Crawford excellent numbers for this season with a 3.04 ERA and a WHIP at 1.04. On the other side is James Paxon who holds a good record, but his has been fortunate. His numbers aren’t great with a 4.38 ERA and WHIP of 1.45. Paxon’s luck runs out tonight, Red Sox are the play in the first five.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Red Sox F5 -115