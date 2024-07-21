Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Red Sox vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments

    Kutter Crawford will oppose James Paxton in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Dodger Stadium. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9 runs, where is the value tonight from LA?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    979 Boston Red Sox (+103) at 980 Los Angeles Dodgers (-113); o/u 9

    7:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 21, 2024

    Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

    Red Sox vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Boston Red Sox DFS SPIN

    The Red Sox dropped to 53-44 after losing 7-6 to the Dodgers last night. Tyler O’Neill had a big night at the plate despite the loss, going 2-5 with two home runs. Boston looks to avoid the sweep on Sunday night.

    Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

    The Dodgers improved to 58-41 after defeating the Red Sox in extra innings. Will Smith hit a walk off single in the bottom of 11th inning to capture the victory. Los Angeles looks for their third consecutive victory on Sunday night.

    Los Angeles is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Dodgers are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against the Red Sox.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for LA.

    Red Sox vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Red Sox in the first five innings. Kutter Crawford excellent numbers for this season with a 3.04 ERA and a WHIP at 1.04. On the other side is James Paxon who holds a good record, but his has been fortunate. His numbers aren’t great with a 4.38 ERA and WHIP of 1.45. Paxon’s luck runs out tonight, Red Sox are the play in the first five.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Red Sox F5 -115

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com