Red Sox vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Boston Red Sox remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday night on FOX. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Can the Red Sox win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Brayan Bello (BOS) vs. Justin Wrobleski (LAD)

The Boston Red Sox are 53-43 straight up this year. Boston is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 44-52 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 57-41 straight up this year. Los Angeles is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 48-50 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

929 Boston Red Sox (+116) at 930 Los Angeles Dodgers (-136); o/u 9.5

7:15 PM ET, Saturday, July 20, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 81% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran drove in his team’s only run in their 4-1 loss to the Dodgers on Friday night. In that contest, the 2024 All-Star Game MVP went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Durran is having a breakout campaign as he’s batting .286 with 11 homers, 42 RBIs, and an .831 OPS across 443 plate appearances in 2024. Duran is hitting .312 with an OPS of .874 over the past 30 days, making him an appealing outfield option in DFS on Saturday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman got the big hit in his club’s 4-1 win over the Red Sox on Friday. The former Brave went 1 for 4 with an 8th-inning grand slam that proved to be the game-winning hit. Freeman has been as good as advertised this season as he’s batting .291 with 15 homers, 65 RBIs, and an OPS of .891 across 429 plate appearances. Freeman is crushing righties this season as he’s batting .320 with a .978 OPS against opposite-handed hurlers this season. That makes the former NL MVP worthy of DFS consideration in most formats.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

The under is 45-44-7 in Boston’s games this season.

The over is 49-48-1 in Los Angeles’s games this season.

Los Angeles is 31-25 straight up after a win this season.

Los Angeles is 29-18 straight up as the home team this season.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

It seems that the Dodgers got some much-needed rest during the All-Star break. L.A. finished the first half by going 3-8 straight up in their last 11 games. The Dodgers then proceeded to topple the Red Sox by a score of 4-1 on Friday night behind the grand slam of first baseman Freddie Freeman.

The Dodgers will be facing Red Sox right-hander Brayan Bello on Saturday. I think that matchup favors the boys in blue. Bello has an ERA of 5.32 and a WHIP of 1.47 this season. He’s permitted 14 home runs in 17 starts, and opposing hitters are batting .277 against him this year. I think the Dodgers’ high-powered offense scores enough runs to win this game outright on Saturday night. I’m taking L.A. at home on the money line in this one.

Red Sox vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -136