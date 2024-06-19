Close Menu
    Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

    The Red Sox vs. Blue Jays series continues at 7:07 p.m. ET on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre. With Brayan Bello set to oppose Kevin Gausman in the pitching matchup, what’s the best play for bettors tonight in Toronto?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    967 Boston Red Sox (+114) at 968 Toronto Blue Jays (-134); o/u 8

    7:07 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 19, 2024

    Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

    Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors leaning towards Toronto

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Clement has hit safely in three straight games

    Ernie Clement went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday’s loss to the Red Sox. Clement doubled in the second inning to score Justin Turner and Addison Barger, giving the Jays an early 2-1 lead. Clement has now hit safely in three straight games and has four RBI to his name over that stretch. Clement is batting a blistering .429 in the month of June with six RBI and six extra-base hits.

    Rafaela hitting over .375 in June

    Ceddanne Rafaela went 3-for-4 and a double and one RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Blue Jays. The Red Sox’s No. 9 hitter came up big on Tuesday as his third hit drove in the go-ahead run to complete the comeback over the Jays. Rafaela has been hot of late, hitting in seven straight games while going 16-for-26 over that span. He’s slashing a solid .377/.406/.475 in June but continues to strike out at a high rate (32.8 percent) when he’s not getting on base. We’ll see how long this hot-hitting continues for the young centerfielder.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Toronto’s last 13 games played on a Wednesday

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 13 of Toronto’s last 17 games played on a Wednesday when at home

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Boston’s last 12 games against an opponent in the American League

    Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Boston. The Red Sox are 6-1 in their last seven games overall, are 5-1 in their last six league matchups and are 8-3 in their last 11 divisional matchups. On the other side, the Blue Jays are just 3-7 in their last 10 divisional matchups and have dropped five out of their last seven home games when playing on a Wednesday.

    Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +114

