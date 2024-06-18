Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

    American League East rivals will clash once again in Tuesday night’s Red Sox vs. Blue Jays matchup at 7:07 p.m. ET. With Tanner Houck toeing the rubber for Boston and Chris Bassitt taking the mound for Toronto, what’s the best bet tonight at Rogers Centre?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    917 Boston Red Sox (-116) at 918 Toronto Blue Jays (-102); o/u 7.5

    7:07 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 18, 2024

    Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

    Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors leaning towards Boston

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    O’Neill adds two more to HR total

    Tyler O’Neill went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs against the Blue Jays on Monday. O’Neill’s two home runs give him 14 on the season. He took Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi deep in the first inning and again in the third inning. O’Neill was the designated hitter on Monday, but seems to be over his knee discomfort. He’s hitting .258 with an .888 OPS and 25 RBI on the season.

    Schneider hits solo home run in loss

    Davis Schneider went 1-for-5 with a solo home run against the Red Sox on Monday. Schneider’s home run was his ninth. He took Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta deep in the seventh inning. Schneider continues to hit for power with a .201 ISO on the year, but his average is just .225 this season.

    Blue Jays are 7-21 SU in their last 28 games when playing as the underdog

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Boston’s last 11 games against an opponent in the American League

    Red Sox are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

    The total has gone OVER in 12 of Boston’s last 16 games

    Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Boston. The Red Sox have won four out of their last five games overall, are 7-3 in their last 10 divisional matchups and are 4-1 in their last five league contests. On the other side, the Blue Jays are just 2-5 in their last seven games played on a Tuesday, are 3-12 in their last 15 games when listed as the underdog and are 3-9 in their last 12 home games when playing on a Tuesday.

    Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -116

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com