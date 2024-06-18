Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

American League East rivals will clash once again in Tuesday night’s Red Sox vs. Blue Jays matchup at 7:07 p.m. ET. With Tanner Houck toeing the rubber for Boston and Chris Bassitt taking the mound for Toronto, what’s the best bet tonight at Rogers Centre?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

917 Boston Red Sox (-116) at 918 Toronto Blue Jays (-102); o/u 7.5

7:07 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors leaning towards Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

O’Neill adds two more to HR total

Tyler O’Neill went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs against the Blue Jays on Monday. O’Neill’s two home runs give him 14 on the season. He took Toronto starter Yusei Kikuchi deep in the first inning and again in the third inning. O’Neill was the designated hitter on Monday, but seems to be over his knee discomfort. He’s hitting .258 with an .888 OPS and 25 RBI on the season.

Schneider hits solo home run in loss

Davis Schneider went 1-for-5 with a solo home run against the Red Sox on Monday. Schneider’s home run was his ninth. He took Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta deep in the seventh inning. Schneider continues to hit for power with a .201 ISO on the year, but his average is just .225 this season.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Blue Jays are 7-21 SU in their last 28 games when playing as the underdog

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Boston’s last 11 games against an opponent in the American League

Red Sox are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 12 of Boston’s last 16 games

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Boston. The Red Sox have won four out of their last five games overall, are 7-3 in their last 10 divisional matchups and are 4-1 in their last five league contests. On the other side, the Blue Jays are just 2-5 in their last seven games played on a Tuesday, are 3-12 in their last 15 games when listed as the underdog and are 3-9 in their last 12 home games when playing on a Tuesday.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -116