Rays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Tampa Bay Rays remain in the Bronx to face the New York Yankees on Sunday afternoon at 1:35 PM ET. It’s Game 3 of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Rays vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Can the Rays win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Shane Baz (TB) vs. Marcus Stroman (NYY)

The Tampa Bay Rays are 49-49 straight up this year. Tampa Bay is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 46-52 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 59-41 straight up this year. New York is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 53-47 ATS this season.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Tampa Bay Rays (+128) at 964 New York Yankees (-152); o/u 8.5

1:35 PM ET, Sunday, July 21, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Rays vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena had a game-high 4 hits in his team’s 9-1 win over the Yankees on Saturday. In that contest, Arozarena hit cleanup and went 4 for 5 with 2 homers, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, the Cuban national is batting .212 with 14 homers, 34 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, and an OPS of .705. After a slow start to the season, Randy Arozarena has hit better over the past month. In the past 30 days, the 29-year-old right-handed hitter is slashing .259/.337/.420 with 7 doubles, 2 homers, 6 RBIs, and 5 steals. He might be an intriguing DFS option at outfield on Sunday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees designated hitter Juan Soto was one of 3 New York players to record an extra-base hit on Saturday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, Soto went 1 for 4 with a triple and a run scored. The four-time All-Star is having a tremendous season in 2024 as he’s slashing .303/.431/.571 with 23 homers and 66 RBIs. The four-time Silver Slugger Award winner is batting .326 with 14 hits over the past 15 days, meaning he could be worth the hefty price in DFS on Sunday.

Rays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 20-28 straight up after a win this season.

Tampa Bay is 13-19 straight up in division games this season.

New York is 23-17 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 47-35 straight up as a favorite this season.

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

The Rays and Yankees have alternated wins and losses over the past 8 games they’ve faced each other. If the pattern holds, the Yankees will triumph on Sunday. The Rays’ starting pitcher may point to the Yankees coming out on top.

Tampa Bay will send 25-year-old right-hander Shane Baz to the mound on Sunday. He’s only made 11 career starts over 3 seasons. His numbers this year spanning 2 starts and 10.1 innings aren’t great. Baz is 0-1 with an ERA of 5.23, a WHIP of 1.45, an opponent batting average of .302, and a career-low K/9 of 9.6. Baz was the 12th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft and has a nice pedigree. He could become a great starter down the line. I just don’t like him in this spot against a Yankees lineup that’s one of the best in baseball. I’m taking the Bronx Bombers to win this game outright at home on Sunday afternoon.

Rays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -152