Rays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Tampa Bay Rays head to the Bronx to face the New York Yankees on Friday night at 7:05 PM ET. It’s the first game of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Rays vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Can the Rays win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Zach Eflin (TB) vs. Gerrit Cole (NYY)

The Tampa Bay Rays are 48-48 straight up this year. Tampa is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 45-51 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 58-40 straight up this year. New York is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 52-46 ATS this season.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Tampa Bay Rays (+142) at 964 New York Yankees (-170); o/u 8.5

7:05 PM ET, Friday, July 19, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Rays vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays designated hitter Brandon Lowe drove in half of his team’s runs in their 2-0 win over the Guardians on Sunday. The left-handed batter from Suffolk, Virginia hit second in the lineup and went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Lowe is batting .248 with 9 homers, 27 RBIs, and a .819 OPS. He is hitting much better on the road (.270 average, .893 OPS) than at home (.230 average, .755 OPS) this year, making him worthy of DFS consideration at Yankee Stadium this weekend.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees first baseman Ben Rice stayed hot in his team’s 6-5 loss to the Orioles on Sunday afternoon. In that contest, the rookie lefty batted leadoff and went 1 for 5 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Rice has been productive since getting called up to the big leagues as he’s batting .228 with 6 homers, 19 RBIs, and an OPS of .809 in 92 plate appearances in 2024. His .971 OPS at home and premium lineup spot mean that Ben Rice is worth a look in DFS on Friday.

Rays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 20-27 straight up after a win this season.

Tampa Bay is 12-18 straight up in division games this season.

New York is 22-17 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 45-27 straight up in American League games this season.

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

These two teams have already played each other 9 times this season. The Yankees are 5-4 in those 9 games. New York closed out the season’s first half by winning 3 of their last 5 games overall. The Yanks were 3-11 straight up before that five-game stretch of play. It appears the Bronx Bombers have ironed out whatever issues had been plaguing them over the past month.

New York will start Gerrit Cole for this game. He’ll be pitching on a full week of rest. Cole’s last outing was a quality start against the Orioles on July 12th when he completed 6 innings and permitted 1 run on 5 hits and a walk. He struck out 7. In 5 starts this season, Gerrit Cole is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP. He had missed most of the season with an elbow injury, but he has seemingly worked himself back into mid-season form. I think he pitches well and the Yankees beat the Rays outright in the Bronx on Friday night.

Rays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -170