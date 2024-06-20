Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Rays vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Rays vs. Twins

    The Rays vs. Twins series concludes on Thursday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. ET from Target Field in Minneapolis, MN. With Zack Littell set to oppose Simeon Woods-Richardson in the pitching matchup, what’s the best play on the board today?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    911 Tampa Bay Rays (+110) at 912 Minnesota Twins (-130); o/u 8

    1:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 20, 2024

    Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

    Rays vs. Twins: Public Bettors Love Minnesota

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 78% of bets are on the Twins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Paredes slugs 11th home run of season

    Isaac Paredes slugged his 11th home run of the season on Wednesday night, helping to power the Twins past the Rays in extra innings. Paredes opened the scoring in the contest with a 359-foot (95.5 mph EV) solo shot off of Joe Ryan that was pulled down the left field line. The 25-year-old slugger also singled and walked in the contest, finishing the night 2-for-3. On the season, he’s slashing a healthy .286/.368/.475 with the aforementioned 11 long balls and 39 RBI.

    Lewis clubs eighth home run of season

    Royce Lewis clubbed his eighth home run of the season on Wednesday night, but it wasn’t enough for the Twins to overcome the Rays in extra innings. The 25-year-old superstar did his damage in the fifth inning, tagging Taj Bradley for a 410-foot (108.7 mph EV) solo shot that gave the Twins a 2-1 advantage. That would wind up being the extent of their offense. He also singled twice in the ballgame, finishing the night 3-for-4. On the season, he’s slashing an absurd .380/.439/.900 to go along with the eight homers and 12 RBI in just 56 plate appearances.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 12 of Minnesota’s last 17 games when playing at home against Tampa Bay

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 6 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games played on a Thursday when on the road

    Rays vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Minnesota. The Twins are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall, are 21-9 in their last 30 home contests and are 5-1 in their last six conference matchups. On the other side, the Rays are just 5-14 in their last 19 league games and are 4-11 in their last 15 games when listed as an underdog.

    Rays vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS -130

