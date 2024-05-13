Close Menu
    Rays vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Rays vs. Red Sox
    Jul 16, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zach Eflin (24) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    With Zach Eflin opposing Kutter Crawford in Monday night’s Rays vs. Red Sox matchup, what’s the best bet from Fenway Park tonight? First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    915 Tampa Bay Rays (-102) at 916 Boston Red Sox (-116); o/u 8.5

    7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, May 13, 2024

    Fenway Park, Boston, MA

    Rays vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Favoring Boston

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    The total has gone UNDER in 19 of Boston’s last 27 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Tampa Bay’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Boston

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 12 of Boston’s last 16 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 13 of Tampa Bay’s last 18 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

    Rays vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Tampa Bay. The Rays are 21-7 in their last 28 games against the Red Sox, are 5-0 in their last five games at Fenway Park and are 4-1 in their last five road games when played on a Monday. On the other side, the Red Sox are 2-5 in their last seven games against an opponent from the American League and are 4-17 in their last 21 divisional games.

    Rays vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS -102

