Rays vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Taj Bradley set to oppose Tanner Houck in Wednesday night’s pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Rays vs. Red Sox contest at 7:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

917 Tampa Bay Rays (+114) at 918 Boston Red Sox (-134); o/u 8.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Rays vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Lowe collects two hits, including HR in loss

Josh Lowe went 2-for-4 with a walk and a home run in a loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday. In the first inning, Lowe took Pivetta deep 385 feet on a ball that left the bat at 107 mph. It was the 26-year-old’s first home run of the season, and he’s now slashing .320/.360/.600 in seven games since coming off the IL. The Rays continue to hit him in the middle of the lineup, and he should be in for another big season if he can stay healthy.

Gonzalez hits game-winning single in 12th

Romy Gonzalez had a game-winning single in the 12th inning to carry the Red Sox to a 5-4 win over the Rays. Gonzalez had entered as a pinch runner for Dominic Smith in the 10th inning and got his first at-bat in the 12th when he laced what would have been a double down the first base line for the game-winning hit. The versatile infielder had started four of five games since coming off the IL, going 4-for-14 with one run and two SBs heading into Tuesday night. His ability to play all over the diamond will keep him in the lineup semi-regularly in the coming weeks. That could make him useful in AL-only formats.

Rays vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 7 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 16 of Boston’s last 21 games

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Tampa Bay’s last 10 games against Boston

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Boston’s last 11 games when playing at home against Tampa Bay

Rays vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Tampa Bay. Despite the loss last night, the Rays are still 22-8 in their last 30 games against the Red Sox and are 6-1 in their last seven games at Fenway Park. On the other side, the Red Sox have dropped 12 out of their last 15 divisional games.

Rays vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS +114