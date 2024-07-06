Rays vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Taj Bradely will oppose Andrew Heaney in Saturday’s pitching matchup at Globe Life Field. With the Rays listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, what is the smart play today from Arlington?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

915 Tampa Bay Rays (-110) at 916 Texas Rangers (+100); o/u 8

4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 6, 2024

Globe Life Field, Arlington

Rays vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS SPIN

The Rays dropped to .500 after getting shutout 3-0 last night by Texas. Richie Palacios reached three times courtesy of base of balls. Tampa’s offense will look to get back on track after only recording three total hits on Friday.

Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

The Rangers improved to 40-48 after defeating the Rangers yesterday. Corey Seager went 1-3 with two runs batted in. The Rangers look for consecutive victories on Saturday as they will send Andrew Heaney to the mound.

Rays vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Rangers are 8-2 SU in their last 10 games against Tampa.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Rangers.

Rays vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under. Neither one of these teams showed much offense life last night combining for only 3 total runs. Texas still has a number of injuries with Josh Smith and Noah Carter out of the lineup, while Tampa’s offense has just not been very good this year. Bradely and Heaney both have decent numbers, if they can provide decent starts this contest should go under the total.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 8