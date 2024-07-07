Rays vs. Rangers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Zack Littell will oppose Nathan Eovaldi in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Globe Life Field. With the Rangers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what is the smart play today from Arlington?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

965 Tampa Bay Rays (+120) at 966 Texas Rangers (-130); o/u 7.5

2:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 7, 2024

Globe Life Field, Arlington

Rays vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Rangers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS SPIN

The Rays dropped to 44-45 after getting losing 4-3 yesteday to the Rangers. Yandy Diaz had a nice game despite the loss going 3-3 with a home run. Tampa looks to avoid the sweep on Sunday.

Texas Rangers DFS SPIN

The Rangers improved to 41-48 after defeating the Rangers yesterday. Corey Seager went 2-4 to lead the Rangers to victory. The Rangers look for their third consecutive victory on Sunday.

Rays vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

Texas is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Rangers are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games against Tampa.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 5 home games for the Rangers.

Rays vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Rangers. Nathan Eovaldi has been excellent for Texas this season and it looks like their offense is finally hitting it’s stride. On the other side Tampa is struggling to score runs and I believe that continues on Sunday. Rangers complete the sweep.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Rangers -130