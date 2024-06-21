Rays vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Rays vs. Pirates series opens at 6:40 p.m. ET on Friday evening. With the Rays listed as road favorites and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best bet on the board tonight for bettors?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

969 Tampa Bay Rays (-124) at 970 Pittsburgh Pirates (+106); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Friday, June 21, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Rays vs. Pirates: Public Bettors Love Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Rays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Diaz hits two-run homer in loss

Yandy Diaz hit a two-run homer and doubled in an extra-inning loss to the Rays on Thursday. Diaz absolutely clobbered a two-run homer that went an estimated 439 feet to extend the Rays’ lead to 6-2 in the ninth. It turns out the Rays would need those runs, as Minnesota scored four to tie it in the bottom half of the frame. Diaz is starting to heat up again, and he’s been much better than the .264/.327/.368 slash suggests after his slow start.

Reynolds launches go-ahead homer

Bryan Reynolds launched a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning on Wednesday, lifting the Pirates to a 1-0 victory over the Reds. Reynolds snapped a scoreless stalemate by taking Reds reliever Nick Martinez deep to left-center field with two outs in the eighth inning. It was his 10th round-tripper of the season and wound up being the lone tally for either side in a throwback pitcher’s duel on a sizzling-hot, 87-degree afternoon at PNC Park. The 29-year-old outfielder has a 17-game hitting streak and is batting .343 (24-for-70) with three homers, 10 RBI and one steal during that span since the outset of June.

Rays vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games this season

The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games against Tampa Bay

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Tampa Bay’s last 12 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

Rays vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Tampa Bay. The Rays are 7-3 in their last 10 games interleague matchups and are 8-3 in their last 11 games versus the Pirates, which includes a streak of six consecutive victorious versus Pittsburgh. On the other side, the Pirates are 5-13 in their last 18 interleague matchups and are 5-16 in their last 21 games against an opponent from the American League East.

Rays vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS -124