Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Rays vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Rays vs. Pirates

    The Rays vs. Pirates series opens at 6:40 p.m. ET on Friday evening. With the Rays listed as road favorites and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best bet on the board tonight for bettors?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    969 Tampa Bay Rays (-124) at 970 Pittsburgh Pirates (+106); o/u 8.5

    6:40 p.m. ET, Friday, June 21, 2024

    PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

    Rays vs. Pirates: Public Bettors Love Chicago

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Rays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Diaz hits two-run homer in loss

    Yandy Diaz hit a two-run homer and doubled in an extra-inning loss to the Rays on Thursday. Diaz absolutely clobbered a two-run homer that went an estimated 439 feet to extend the Rays’ lead to 6-2 in the ninth. It turns out the Rays would need those runs, as Minnesota scored four to tie it in the bottom half of the frame. Diaz is starting to heat up again, and he’s been much better than the .264/.327/.368 slash suggests after his slow start.

    Reynolds launches go-ahead homer

    Bryan Reynolds launched a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning on Wednesday, lifting the Pirates to a 1-0 victory over the Reds. Reynolds snapped a scoreless stalemate by taking Reds reliever Nick Martinez deep to left-center field with two outs in the eighth inning. It was his 10th round-tripper of the season and wound up being the lone tally for either side in a throwback pitcher’s duel on a sizzling-hot, 87-degree afternoon at PNC Park. The 29-year-old outfielder has a 17-game hitting streak and is batting .343 (24-for-70) with three homers, 10 RBI and one steal during that span since the outset of June.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games this season

    The over/under has gone OVER in 5 of Tampa Bay’s last 6 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 10 games against Tampa Bay

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Tampa Bay’s last 12 games against an opponent in the National League Central Division

    Rays vs. Pirates MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Tampa Bay. The Rays are 7-3 in their last 10 games interleague matchups and are 8-3 in their last 11 games versus the Pirates, which includes a streak of six consecutive victorious versus Pittsburgh. On the other side, the Pirates are 5-13 in their last 18 interleague matchups and are 5-16 in their last 21 games against an opponent from the American League East.

    Rays vs. Pirates MLB Playoffs Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS -124

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com