Rays vs. Pirates MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Tampa Bay Rays remain in Pittsburgh to face the Pirates at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Rays vs. Pirates betting prediction.

Can the Pirates win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Zach Eflin (TB) vs. Jared Jones (PIT)

The Tampa Bay Rays are 37-39 straight up this year. Tampa is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 33-43 ATS this season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are 36-39 straight up this year. Pittsburgh is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Pirates are 41-34 ATS this season.

Rays vs. Pirates Game Matchup and Betting Odds

921 Tampa Bay Rays (-109) at 922 Pittsburgh Pirates (-111); o/u 8.5

4:05 PM ET, Saturday, June 22, 2024

PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Rays vs. Pirates Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Pirates money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays right fielder Josh Lowe had a monster game at the dish in his team’s 10-3 win over the Pirates on Friday night. In that game, the left-handed cleanup hitter went 3 for 5 with 2 homers, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Lowe is hitting .225 with 5 homers, 12 RBIs, and a .739 OPS in 2024. He’s been heating up over the past week as he’s slashing .318/.333/.773 with 3 homers, 8 RBIs, and a stolen base over his team’s last 7 games. For that reason, Josh Lowe could have some DFS value on Saturday.

Pittsburgh Pirates DFS Spin

Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds was one of only 2 Pittsburgh players to record an extra-base hit in their 10-3 loss to the Rays on Friday. In that game, the switch hitter out of Baltimore went 1 for 3 with an 8th-inning solo home run. Reynolds has been one of the Pirates’ best hitters this season as he’s slashing .272/.339/.457 with 11 homers, 42 RBIs, 32 runs scored, and 5 stolen bases in 2024. Reynolds may cost a bit more in DFS, but he could end up being worth it on Saturday as he has an OPS of 1.002 over his last 15 games.

Rays vs. Pirates MLB Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against Pittsburgh.

Tampa Bay is 18-16 straight up as the road team this season.

Pittsburgh is 8-15 straight up in interleague games this season.

Pittsburgh is 14-17 straight up as a favorite this season.

Rays vs. Pirates Betting Prediction

Tampa is currently in the middle of a 9-game road trip. The Rays opened the road trip by losing to Atlanta twice by 11 runs combined. Since then, Tampa has won 4 out of their last 5 games, and they’re currently riding a 3-game winning streak. The Rays will send big right-hander Zach Eflin to the hill on Saturday afternoon. Eflin is 3-4 this season with a 4.12 ERA and a WHIP of 1.17. He’s third on the team in innings pitched this year with 74.1 and he’s third on the club with 4 quality starts on the campaign. Eflin’s ERA is inflated due to a few blowups earlier in the season. In Zach Eflin’s last 10 starts, he’s only given up more than 3 earned runs on 2 occasions. I think he will turn in a sterling performance on Saturday, and I like the Rays to secure their fourth straight victory. I’m taking Tampa Bay on the money line on the road in Pittsburgh.

Rays vs. Pirates MLB Betting Prediction: TAMPA BAY RAYS -109