Rays vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Tampa Bay Rays remain in Baltimore to face the Orioles at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon in Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Rays vs. Orioles betting prediction.

Can the Orioles win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Zack Littell (TB) vs. Cole Irvin (BAL)

The Tampa Bay Rays are 28-31 straight up this year. Tampa is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 23-36 ATS this season.

The Baltimore Orioles are 37-19 straight up this year. Baltimore is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 32-24 ATS this season.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 Tampa Bay Rays (+117) at 912 Baltimore Orioles (-140); o/u 8.5

1:35 PM ET, Sunday, June 2, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Rays vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 91% of public bettors are currently backing the Orioles money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays first baseman Yandy Diaz drove in 3 of his team’s 5 runs against the Orioles on Saturday. In his club’s 9-5 loss, Diaz went 1 for 4 with a triple, a walk, and 3 total RBIs. After breaking out last season, Diaz has struggled a bit at the dish this year. For the season, the Cuban national is hitting .243 with an OPS of .670. That’s a far cry from last year’s .330 batting average and season-long OPS of .932. Diaz will have the platoon edge on Sunday against Orioles southpaw Cole Irvin, and that fact could make him worth a look in most DFS formats.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle bookended the scoring in his team’s 9-5 win on Saturday afternoon. The right-handed hitter from Winter Springs, Florida hit a 2-run homer in the first inning and clubbed a 2-run bomb in the fourth inning. The long balls were part of a 2 for 3 day at the plate that saw him score 3 runs, drive in 4 runs, and also draw a walk. Mountcastle is hitting .314 with an OPS of .904 during day games this season, so he might be worth a look in DFS for Baltimore’s matinee showdown with Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Rays vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 9-11 straight up as an underdog this season.

Tampa Bay is 9-13 straight up in division games this season.

Baltimore is 22-14 straight up after a win this season.

Baltimore is 29-17 straight up as a favorite this season.

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Prediction

The Orioles are scorching hot. Baltimore is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games and 18-8 straight up since May 2nd. A few other numbers bolster the case for Baltimore in this matchup. The Orioles are 11-3 straight up in division games and 29-10 straight up in American League games this season. Both figures are the best in baseball. What’s more, Baltimore is 29-16 straight up when playing on no rest and 33-17 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The Orioles have one of the best lineups in all of baseball and their starter Sunday (Cole Irvin) is 5-2 with a 2.87 ERA this season across 50.2 innings. The under might have some value as well as the Orioles run line, but I’m taking Baltimore on the money line to complete the sweep at home on Sunday.

Rays vs. Orioles MLB Betting Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -140