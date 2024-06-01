Rays vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Tampa Bay Rays remain in Baltimore to face the Orioles at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Rays vs. Orioles betting prediction.

Can the Orioles win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Taj Bradley (TB) vs. Kyle Bradish (BAL)

The Tampa Bay Rays are 28-30 straight up this year. Tampa is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 23-35 ATS this season.

The Baltimore Orioles are 36-19 straight up this year. Baltimore is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 31-24 ATS this season.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 Tampa Bay Rays (+142) at 960 Baltimore Orioles (-170); o/u 7.5

4:05 PM ET, Saturday, June 1, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Rays vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Orioles money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes went 1 for 4 with a double in his team’s 3-1 loss to the Orioles on Thursday. Paredes was one of only two Tampa Bay players to record an extra-base hit on Friday. For the season, Isaac Paredes is slashing .294/.387/.503 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs. He has an OPS of 1.150 against Orioles starter Kyle Bradish including a double and a home run, so he might be worth a look in DFS this weekend.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles second baseman Jorge Mateo had a big day at the plate in his team’s 3-1 win over the Rays on Friday. The 28-year-old from the Dominican Republic went 2 for 4 with a key two-run double in the 6th inning that gave his club the lead. Mateo has an OPS of .752 this season but does have 12 doubles, 3 homers, 12 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases on the campaign. Mateo might be a nice cost-effective middle infield option in DFS on Saturday.

Rays vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against Baltimore.

Tampa Bay is 9-10 straight up as an underdog this season.

Baltimore is 28-17 straight up as a favorite this season.

Baltimore is 20-11 straight up as the home team this season.

Rays vs. Orioles Betting Prediction

The Orioles have one of the best lineups in all of baseball. For the season, Baltimore ranks second in home runs, seventh in runs, second in slugging percentage, and fifth in OPS this season. Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson is tied for second in the American League in home runs with 18 and Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman is fifth in the AL in batting average this season (.296). When you toss in the fact that Baltimore’s projected starting pitcher for this matchup is Kyle Bradish and his sparkling 1.75 ERA, the case for the Orioles becomes clear. There’s some value in taking the Orioles -1.5 on the run line at +134, but I’ll take the O’s on the money line at home on Saturday afternoon.

Rays vs. Orioles MLB Betting Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -170