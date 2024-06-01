Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Rays vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Rays vs. Orioles

    The Tampa Bay Rays remain in Baltimore to face the Orioles at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Rays vs. Orioles betting prediction.  

    Can the Orioles win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

    Projected starting pitchers: Taj Bradley (TB) vs. Kyle Bradish (BAL) 

    The Tampa Bay Rays are 28-30 straight up this year. Tampa is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rays are 23-35 ATS this season.

    The Baltimore Orioles are 36-19 straight up this year. Baltimore is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 31-24 ATS this season.

    Rays vs. Orioles Game Matchup and Betting Odds

    959 Tampa Bay Rays (+142) at 960 Baltimore Orioles (-170); o/u 7.5

    4:05 PM ET, Saturday, June 1, 2024

    Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

    Rays vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

    Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Orioles money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Tampa Bay Rays DFS Spin

    Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes went 1 for 4 with a double in his team’s 3-1 loss to the Orioles on Thursday. Paredes was one of only two Tampa Bay players to record an extra-base hit on Friday. For the season, Isaac Paredes is slashing .294/.387/.503 with 10 homers and 32 RBIs. He has an OPS of 1.150 against Orioles starter Kyle Bradish including a double and a home run, so he might be worth a look in DFS this weekend. 

    Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

    Orioles second baseman Jorge Mateo had a big day at the plate in his team’s 3-1 win over the Rays on Friday. The 28-year-old from the Dominican Republic went 2 for 4 with a key two-run double in the 6th inning that gave his club the lead. Mateo has an OPS of .752 this season but does have 12 doubles, 3 homers, 12 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases on the campaign. Mateo might be a nice cost-effective middle infield option in DFS on Saturday.

    Tampa Bay is 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games against Baltimore.

    Tampa Bay is 9-10 straight up as an underdog this season.

    Baltimore is 28-17 straight up as a favorite this season.

    Baltimore is 20-11 straight up as the home team this season.

    Rays vs. Orioles Betting Prediction

    The Orioles have one of the best lineups in all of baseball. For the season, Baltimore ranks second in home runs, seventh in runs, second in slugging percentage, and fifth in OPS this season. Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson is tied for second in the American League in home runs with 18 and Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman is fifth in the AL in batting average this season (.296). When you toss in the fact that Baltimore’s projected starting pitcher for this matchup is Kyle Bradish and his sparkling 1.75 ERA, the case for the Orioles becomes clear. There’s some value in taking the Orioles -1.5 on the run line at +134, but I’ll take the O’s on the money line at home on Saturday afternoon.

    Rays vs. Orioles MLB Betting Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -170

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com